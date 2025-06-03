Exciting School Summer Camps to Enrol This 2025

Time to make new friends, improve oneself, and soak up the summery sun!

As we have finally entered the much-anticipated and long-awaited summertime, Indonesia Expat puts the spotlight on some of the summer camps offered by notable schools based in Jakarta that parents and their children can consider this year. Each camp offers exciting, yet distinctive programmes that will surely turn this summer into a season to remember.

The following summer camps are listed in alphabetical order.

A for Effort Math & Science Summer School 2025

This year’s Math & Science Summer School will bring a summer full of exciting activities and hands-on experiments! Open to all Elementary students ages 5-11 years old, sign-ups have started. Full equals full, so be quick! A for Effort is located at Jl. Taman Kemang 27, South Jakarta. For more information, you can contact A for Effort via phone at +62 819 1100 1203.

Dates:

The 16th to the 20th of June, 2025

The 23rd to the 27th of June, 2025

The 30th of June to the 4th of July, 2025

The 7th to the 11th of July, 2025

The 14th to the 18th of July, 2025

ACG School Jakarta’s Summer Programme 2025

Get ready for sports, arts, and English — all in the most fun, engaging way possible! Whether you’re exploring creativity, staying active, or boosting your skills, this is the perfect way to spend your summer! Early bird discount is available until the 7th of June, 2025. Don’t miss out!

Scan the QR code for more info and registration. You can also visit the following link: https://www.jotform.com/meeyah/summer-programme-2025

See you this summer at ACG!

JIS Academy Summer Programme 2025

Get ready to ignite your school break with an array of experiences at Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS)! The highly anticipated JIS Academy Summer Programme is back, taking place from the 9th of June to the 8th of August, promising an unforgettable holiday adventure filled with enriching opportunities! Something thrilling awaits everyone — from curious young learners and enthusiastic teens to adults seeking new hobbies — through a diverse range of activities curated across academics, the arts, sports, and technology. Participants can expect to immerse themselves in creative endeavours, hands-on exploration, and fulfilling engagement while making new friends from various backgrounds. Whether they’re crafting captivating stories in creative writing sessions, diving into the innovative world of AI, or honing their basketball skills with expert coaching, they can look forward to a fun-filled journey of learning and discovery.

The JIS Academy Summer Programme is open to JIS students and children from other schools between the ages of 4 to 18, offering a supportive space for collaborative learning and growth. Together, they can build new skills, challenge themselves in new areas of interest, and perhaps best of all, create cherished memories and connections that will last a lifetime. Meanwhile, experienced instructors will be ready to guide them along the way, ensuring each activity is as enriching as it is fun. Their next great adventure is just around the corner!

Space is limited, so visit the JIS Academy website to explore all the opportunities the JIS Academy Summer Program has to offer: https://www.jisedu.or.id/arts-athletics-activities/jis-academy-community-sports/holiday-programs or email: jisacademy@jisedu.or.id to secure your spot today!

Jakarta Multicultural School (JMS) Badminton Summer Camp 2025

Level up your game and master the basics of badminton at this year’s JMS Badminton Summer Camp! Build a solid foundation and transition smoothly into advanced training with expert guidance from certified coaches. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to take your skills to the next level, we’re here to help you grow into a confident player with sharpened techniques, giving you a competitive edge!

For more information, visit our Instagram page @jakartamulticultural.school or our official website www.jms.sch.id.

Jakarta Multicultural School (JMS) Basketball Summer Camp 2025

Join our basketball camp to elevate your skills in dribbling, shooting, and defence. Participants will receive hands-on training to master essential movements, passing techniques, and teamwork strategies. This programme is designed for players of all levels, focusing on the development of both individual skills and collaborative play to enhance overall performance on the court. Don’t miss the opportunity to improve your game and learn from experienced coaches!

Don’t let your child miss this unique blend of learning and play! Secure your seat now by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/jmssummercamp.

Jakarta Multicultural School (JMS) Engineering Summer Camp 2025

Get ready for two action-packed weeks at JMS Engineering Camp — where young minds Invent, Explore & Create!

🗓️ The 23rd of June – The 4th of July | Mon–Fri | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

🎯 Ages 4–14 | Limited Seats Available!

🚀 WEEK 1: Outer Space Inventions

Participants will dive into the science of meteorites, create their own UFOs, and engage in hands-on projects such as making astronaut equipment and creating a real Mars Rover.

⚡ WEEK 2: Pokémon Ultimate Journey

Prepare to delve deep into the mesmerising world of Pokémon as we study the science behind these famous critters through STEAM-based activities and hands-on Pokémon magic!

Don’t let your child miss this unique blend of learning and play! Secure your seat now by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/jmssummercamp.

Jakarta Multicultural School (JMS) Little Explorers Camp 2025

Join us for the Little Explorers Camp at JMS, where children engage in hands-on learning and project-based activities. Each day features interactive activities that promote cognitive development, utilising age-appropriate tools designed to enhance learning. Participants will have ample opportunities for teamwork and friendship building, ensuring a memorable experience that fosters both personal growth and social skills.

For more information, visit our Instagram page @jakartamulticultural.school or our official website www.jms.sch.id.

Jakarta Multicultural School (JMS) Master Chef Summer Camp 2025

Get ready to treat yourself and your family to a 5-star continental cuisine experience with Master Chef Camp! Join our hands-on culinary journey and learn to craft authentic, mouthwatering dishes from Asia, Europe, America, Africa, and Australia! The programmes will be conducted in English — complete with the school-provided materials, certificate of participation, and free, exclusive camp T-shirt. Seats are limited, so reserve your spot today!

For more information, visit our Instagram page @jakartamulticultural.school or our official website www.jms.sch.id.

Jakarta Multicultural School (JMS) STEM Summer Camp 2025

Join us for an exciting STEM Summer Camp at JMS, where young minds can immerse themselves in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through engaging, hands-on experiments. Our programmes are designed to inspire creativity and critical thinking, allowing participants to explore various STEM concepts while completing fun and educational projects. This unique experience promises to ignite curiosity and foster a passion for learning, making it the perfect summer adventure for aspiring innovators.

For more information, visit our Instagram page @jakartamulticultural.school or our official website www.jms.sch.id.

Jakarta Multicultural School (JMS) Summer Camp 2025

Get ready for a holiday full of fun, adventure, and discovery! Make your school break meaningful with our engaging and hands-on programmes for children aged 2–16 years old.

Activity Highlights:

Engineering Camp

STEM Galaxy

Cooking

Sports Activities (Basketball, Badminton)

Save the Date!

📅 Monday, the 23rd of June – Friday, the 4th of July

🕘 9 AM – 12.30 PM

📍 Jakarta Multicultural School

Book your spot today at the link https://bit.ly/jmssummercamp, before spots run out. Let curiosity lead the way — your summer adventure begins here!

NJIS Summer School 2025

A Summer to Remember at North Jakarta Intercultural School (NJIS)! Give your child a holiday to look forward to at NJIS Summer School, happening from the 30th of June until the 11th of July, 2025! Our age-based programmes offer the perfect blend of fun, learning, and creativity:

⁠ ⁠ Little Steps (2–3 yrs): A joyful programme filled with music, movement, and hands-on fun—ideal for little explorers;

⁠ ⁠ Adventures (4–6 yrs): A cheerful mix of games, crafts, stories, and early learning activities that spark imagination;

⁠ ⁠ EFK (7–10 yrs): Engineering for Kids brings STEM to life as students build, experiment, and explore.

Each programme is designed to engage curious minds in a warm, supportive environment.

📍 NJIS Campus – Kelapa Gading

📲 Register via WhatsApp: +62 811 9278 887

🔗 Register Online Here: https://tinyurl.com/NJIS-Summer-School

📸 Follow us @njisjakarta

Limited spots available—make this summer one to remember!

NZSJ Summer Camp 2025

Join us at NZSJ Summer Camp for fun-filled days of creativity, movement, and discovery — perfect for children aged 2 to 12! With activities ranging from art and music to sports and STEM, everyone will find something they love. We offer 4, 6, and 10-day options, as well as dedicated Swimming Camp and English Camp programmes!

Price List:

10 Day Kiwi Camp: Rp5,000,000

5 Day Swimming Camp: Rp2,000,000

5 Day English Camp: Rp2,000,000

Special Promo:

Early Bird Discount: 10% off for payments before the 6th of May

Sibling Discount: 5% discount

NZSJ Families: 10% discount

Register now by clicking on the link in our Instagram bio @nzs.jakarta.

Tennis Summer Camp with Jakarta Tennis Academy

Join us for our Summer Tennis Camp with Jakarta Tennis Academy featuring Greg Munoz (Former Division 1 College Tennis Coach and USPTA Elite Professional).

The 9th of June – the 13th of June, 2025

Adult Class: 07:00 – 09:00 AM

Beginner Class (Ages 6 – 14): 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Intermediate Class (Ages 9 – 15): 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The 16th of June – the 20th of June, 2025

Adult Class: 07:00 AM – 09:00 AM

Beginner Class (Ages 9 – 14): 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Intermediate Class (Ages 9 – 15): 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Don’t miss out! For registration, visit the following LINK.