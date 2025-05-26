Alam Atelier Preschool Jakarta Unveils “If You Listen Closely” Exhibition

Alam Atelier Preschool Jakarta proudly presents ‘If You Listen Closely’, a year-end project exhibition celebrating the thinking, creativity, and discoveries of children aged 6 months to 6 years.

Rooted in the Reggio Emilia approach, the exhibition brings to life the school’s philosophy: that children are competent, capable individuals with powerful ideas — and that learning begins with listening.

Over recent months, children have embarked on a wide range of investigations, sparked by their own curiosities and fascinations:

Crawlers (6–15 months) explored bunnies through sensory play and gentle observation in their ‘Hap Hap’ project, which included calm encounters with real bunnies.

explored bunnies through sensory play and gentle observation in their ‘Hap Hap’ project, which included calm encounters with real bunnies. Walkers (16–24 months) discovered butterflies in motion, interpreting their beauty through dance, light, and colour.

discovered butterflies in motion, interpreting their beauty through dance, light, and colour. Pre-Nursery (2–3 years) children followed many delightful threads of wonder — dreaming up rocket ships to fly beyond the stars, marvelling at sunflowers turning towards the sun, and observing iguanas with quiet awe. One class’s fascination with birds even took flight, inspiring the creation of the school’s very own aviary, now a joyful space for all.

children followed many delightful threads of wonder — dreaming up rocket ships to fly beyond the stars, marvelling at sunflowers turning towards the sun, and observing iguanas with quiet awe. One class’s fascination with birds even took flight, inspiring the creation of the school’s very own aviary, now a joyful space for all. Nursery (3–4 years) children were captivated by mushrooms after discovering one sprouting in the garden. Their curiosity blossomed into a rich exploration — examining fungi under the microscope, building mushroom villages, and taking on the joyful responsibility of caring for wild mushrooms each day.

children were captivated by mushrooms after discovering one sprouting in the garden. Their curiosity blossomed into a rich exploration — examining fungi under the microscope, building mushroom villages, and taking on the joyful responsibility of caring for wild mushrooms each day. Kindergarten and Prep (4–6 years) students became fascinated by snails — tiny creatures that sparked questions about movement, texture, and care. Their project was enriched by a session with Dr Ayu Savitri Nurinsiyah, a taxonomy expert who has discovered 22 new snail species in Indonesia. Children hosted snail races, measured trails with lolly sticks, and recorded detailed observations.

Each class followed its own unique path of discovery — naturally guided by the children’s evolving interests and questions. The result is a beautiful and meaningful expression inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy, grounded in the belief in The Hundred Languages of Children — recognising the many ways children express their ideas and thinking through art, music, movement, construction, storytelling, and reflection.

Throughout the exhibition, children’s voices are brought to life through thoughtful documentation — photographs, transcripts, learning journals, and displays capturing their thoughts, questions, and discoveries. Behind each of these moments are educators who listen attentively and observe with intention. As facilitators in each child’s learning journey, they pay close attention to the children’s thinking, capturing not just what is done, but how and why it happens. Each exhibit becomes a visual dialogue between child and adult — a shared journey that makes learning visible and helps us better understand how children make sense of their world.

“Learning is most meaningful when it’s shared,” said Maryati Lauw, Director of Operations at Alam Atelier School. “We are excited to welcome parents and families into this space — not just to see, but to experience the children’s stories. It truly takes a village to raise a child, and when families show up for learning in this way, they strengthen the community that surrounds each child — affirming their journey and deepening the partnership between school and home. Together, as a learning community, we nurture the full potential of every child.”

Parents and families have been officially invited to visit the exhibition on the 16th of May 2025. As they enter the space, they are encouraged to slow down — to notice, to feel, and to understand how children make sense of the world.

“This exhibition beautifully affirms what we believe at Alam Atelier — that when we trust children with the freedom to lead their own learning, they flourish. Our role is to listen, observe, and create the space for their ideas to grow. What unfolds is not only knowledge, but confidence, creativity, and boundless joy,” said Ms Supiani Winata, Director of Alam Atelier Preschool Jakarta.

“This Project Work has been such a beautiful and natural way of learning for Millie. I love how one interest leads to another, opening doors to new knowledge and discoveries along the way. As a parent, it’s fulfilling to witness Millie grow in confidence, awareness, and joy through such meaningful learning experiences,” shared Ms Claudia Adinda, parent of Millie in the Pre-Nursery class.

At its heart, If You Listen Closely is not just a title — it is an invitation. A call to tune in to the many ways children express, explore, and learn. Most investigations began with nature itself — reminding us that the natural world is a profound teacher. When we observe the world alongside children, we discover that every leaf, sound, or snail can spark wonder and deep exploration.

When we listen closely, we don’t just hear children — we understand them.