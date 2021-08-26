5 Key Characteristics of a World-Class International School

Are you planning to enroll your child in a school that offers international education?

There are plenty of global international schools Singapore has to offer, which means that expatriate and local families living in the city-state won’t have a hard time finding an educational institution that caters to their specific needs.

There are schools in the country that specialize in providing education tailored after American, British, and other curricula. At the same time, there are also academic institutions that offer a selection of programs to students who want to acquire an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, take Advanced Placement classes, or prepare for International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) assessments. Choosing to enroll in schools that offer these options means giving students the opportunity to select the program that suits their goals by the final years of their secondary school education.

Still, not all international schools are created equal. Even schools that offer similar academic programs can have disparities in terms of teaching quality, facilities, and overall management. It’s always a smart move to have a base standard for the kind of international school that you want to enroll your children in. Here are some of the key characteristics that you should look for in schools that claim to provide world-class education.

Proper Accreditation

One of the first things that you should look for when shopping for an international school for your children is the school’s accreditation. Without the right papers, it would be difficult to find out for sure if a school is acknowledged by the institutions they purport to represent, and that the diplomas and certificates they give out to their students at the end of every year will be recognized by other schools and universities around the world. While international schools may be affiliated with their home countries and academic organizations, they also still need to register with the local authorities. Thoroughly check if the school is recognized by the Ministry of Education, and don’t hesitate to ask the school about their affiliations.

Language Support Classes

Not all students who enroll in international schools speak the schools’ language of instruction. It’s a must for the school, then, to have a language program that supports learners who need to gain a deeper familiarity and understanding of the language the school uses. American schools, for example, should at least have an English preparatory course that’s designed to support language learners. This program will provide transferees with an environment where they’ll feel fully supported and welcomed, thus giving them a better chance of thriving in their new academic community.

Strong Academic Performance

The performance of the previous batches of students in their exams and assessments is also an indicator of the quality of education that the school provides its student body. If the school has an IB program, for example, what is its average IB score? What percentage of the previous batches was able to complete the rigorous IB program? International schools that claim to offer world-class education should be able to show good results to present to prospective parents and students.

Modern Learning Spaces and Facilities

International schools that offer world-class education invest in modern facilities that are proven to improve their learners’ everyday experiences. Aside from using amenities like smartboards, what other modern tools are employed in the classrooms and other learning spaces? Does the library have references and tools that cater to the needs of digital natives? Are the gyms, theaters, and playgrounds safe and conducive to physical and artistic endeavors? These are some of the things you should try to find answers for as you tour the school’s facilities.

A Selection of Co-Curricular Activities

A major component of studying in Singapore, particularly for students in their secondary or high school years, is co-curricular activities or CCAs. Students can choose to take part in sports, join uniformed groups, engage in visual and performing arts, and become a member of clubs and societies. These activities help students grow holistically and equip them with skills and experiences that they’ll be able to use later in life. What CCAs does the school offer and support? A school with a wide selection of CCAs gives students the opportunity to further explore their interests and become more well-rounded individuals that are capable of thriving anywhere in the world.

There are many benefits to enrolling your children in a school that offers international education. For one, international schools provide students with an environment where they have plenty of opportunities to gain a global perspective and appreciate cultural and linguistic diversity. For another, enrolling in a reputable international school gives students a good chance to prepare for academic goals that involve gaining admission to some of the world’s most prestigious universities. Once you’ve ascertained that the schools on your shortlist check all the boxes, then you can start deciding which one best suits the needs of your family. No matter the final verdict, you can rest assured that your children will have access to quality education from a respected academic establishment in Singapore.