MMS Group Indonesia Participates in CS50x Teacher Competency Programme in Collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology and Harvard University

MMSGI Boosts Digital Competency for Indonesian Teachers through CS50x Programme.

As part of MMS Group Indonesia (MMSGI)‘s commitment to the education sector, MMSGI continues to participate in the 2024 CS50x Indonesia-Harvard University Microcredential Programme, organised by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia (MoECRT).

MMSGI recognises the critical importance of rapid technological advancements, particularly in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in improving the quality of digital competency insights of educators across Indonesia. This initiative aims to upskill teachers in their teaching and learning processes to become digitally savvy.

The number of teacher participants has increased from 150 to 273 in 2024 across junior high schools (SMP), senior high schools (SMA), and vocational schools in the CS50x programme this year. This growth indicates a strong interest in the CS50x programme among teachers to enhance their digital literacy skills.

CS50x is a 22-week online programme. The selected participants will follow a 5-day on-site session at the Jakarta Intercultural School, led by Prof. David J. Malan, Gordon McKay Professor in Practice of Computer Science at Harvard University.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, along with Prof. David Malan, attended the opening seminar titled “Digital Skills for Teachers” at Graha Ristekdikti Building D, MoECRT office on Thursday, 7th of March 2024.

In his dialogue with Prof. David Malan, the Minister emphasised that the CS50x programme exemplifies the Merdeka Belajar movement’s commitment to improving teacher competencies.

“CS50x Indonesia-Harvard University is a concrete step in our commitment to the Merdeka Belajar movement, continuously enhancing the competencies of Indonesian teachers. By participating in this programme, I hope teachers will gain relevant knowledge that keeps pace with current developments, equipping them to improve the quality of education,” he stated.

The CS50x programme training is essential considering the rapid advancement of technology. All stakeholders, including the government and private sector, should appreciate the contributions of teachers to Indonesian education.