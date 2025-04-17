UN Tourism Releases Tourism Investment Guide for Indonesia

UN Tourism launched the Indonesia Tourism Investment Guideline on Wednesday, 16th of April, at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Central Jakarta.

According to UN Tourism Executive Director Natalia Bayona, the tourism investment guide contains detailed information about Indonesia’s tourism potential, including reasons why investors should invest in the country. Currently, Indonesia has ten super-priority destinations and special economic zones that are ripe for development and hold strong business potential.

“We created a method to help investors find projects and, of course, find important facts that can help them to make due diligence,” said Bayona in her presentation on Wednesday.

On the same occasion, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili remarked that Indonesia has many aspects with strong development potential.

“We encourage people to invest in Indonesia, come back to Indonesia, [and] support tourism in this beautiful country,” added Pololikashvili.

Meanwhile, the Deputy for Resources and Institutions at the Ministry of Tourism, Martini M. Paham, revealed that this tourism investment guide was provided free of charge by UN Tourism to Indonesia, as the country was appointed host of the 37th annual agenda of the UN Tourism Commission for East Asia and the Pacific & UN Tourism Commission for South Asia (CAP-CSA).

“If we speak for ourselves, investors could see that this is our selling point. In this case, however, there’s an endorsement directly by the highest UN body, namely UN Tourism, which wants to promote which areas [in Indonesia] can be potential locations for investors to invest, as well as the [entailing] criteria,” said Paham.

In addition to the launch of the Indonesia Tourism Investment Guideline, on the same day, the Ministry of Tourism invited 100 UN Tourism delegates attending the 37th CAP-CSA to visit the National Museum of Indonesia and shop for local products at Sarinah. The delegates travelled by bus, accompanied by tour guides who provided insights into Jakarta’s iconic landmarks.

“I wish that exploring the charm of Jakarta and enjoying a short shopping opportunity could be the right step to bring back a piece of memory about Indonesia [for the UN delegates],” remarked the Vice-Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, Ni Luh Puspa.

Philippine Undersecretary for Tourism Development Planning, Verna Buensuceso, also remarked that she enjoyed a learning experience during her visit to the National Museum of Indonesia.

“The artefacts I saw are a reflection of how much Indonesia values ​​its history and culture,” added Buensuceso.