Udara2Air, the Convenient and Health Friendly Alternative to Consume Water

Clean water is essential for our health as well as the environment.

According to various studies, around 60 percent of the body is made up of water and around 71 percent of the planet’s surface is covered by water.

Are you seeking another alternative to consuming pure drinking water in Indonesia without hassle and harm to you and your family? Lucky for you, PT. Indonesia Water Micron World (IWMW) provides it via Udara2Air.

Let’s start with getting to know PT. Indonesia Water Micron World first.

Water is essential for all aspects of life, serving as the world’s most valuable commodity and is becoming increasingly scarce. Two like-minded individuals saw the need to provide healthy drinking water for every human being in every corner of Indonesia’s archipelago – with a twist. Significantly reducing plastic bottle waste across Indonesia while providing the technology to support this set IWMW aside from other brands.

The company has signed an Exclusive Master Agreement with Water Micron World International Ltd. Under our trade name Udara2Air, which translates to “air to water”, we have established ourselves to be the leader in the distribution of highly advanced Atmospheric Water Generators.

What’s the speciality behind Udara2Air?

People have always extracted water from holes in the ground, wells, ponds, lakes, rivers, and aquifers. All of these sources have one thing in common, which is faster water extraction than nature can replace it.

Meanwhile, Udara2Air provides truly affordable, state-of-the-art technology that is easy to operate and maintain. With Udara2Air, it brings ecologically friendly technology and a new source of pure drinking water to industry, businesses, and home users alike. The technology taps into a water source that doesn’t place more demands on Mother Earth.

Before we go in-depth, Atmospheric Water Generators was previously mentioned. What is that?

Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) extract moisture from the air and convert it into clean, pure drinking water.

With AWGs incorporated, give us an idea of how it works.

It’s truly a solution to pure drinking water without the frustration of shopping, transporting, refilling, and storing five-gallon water bottles in Indonesia. Our home and office “air to water” units are uniquely designed to generate 30 litres of pure drinking water from the air we breathe.

Having a compact design of 41x41x120 cm, humidity is extracted from the air and collected in a water tank. The water is then pumped through a multi-stage filtration system including a UV light. This filtration system removes more dangerous contaminants than any other water purification or treatment method on the market today.

How is the water quality ensured?

Our pure alkaline drinking water is of a healthy pH level between 7.3 and 7.8. AWGs remove more dangerous contaminants than any other purification method, and they are uniquely designed to make pure drinking water from the air we breathe. The water produced by AWGs aren’t subject to phthalate contamination (chemical compounds) and can remove cryptosporidium (parasites) from drinking water, a feat that neither municipal water treatment plants nor bottled water companies have yet managed.

What are the benefits?

Several benefits are:

Wellbeing prioritised

Your family’s health is protected. Due to its unique filtration system, our “air to water” products protect your family not merely from bacteria and parasites but also from water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, dysentery, amoebiasis, and giardiasis.

Convenient usage

These products are conveniently equipped with wheels, making them mobile to set up anywhere in the house or office. All that is required is an electrical wall socket to plug the unit in.

Environmentally friendly

As we aim to reduce plastic waste, our customers are taking part too by greatly helping to protect the environment by reducing plastic waste and associated carbon footprint. Indonesia’s yearly plastic waste is estimated at 6.8 million tonnes. Mining raw materials, bottle manufacturers, moreover, transportation to wholesalers, retailers and consumers all add to Co2 pollution.

Where can the “air to water” products be utilised?

Pure drinking water is provided to all those in need most. We’re dedicated to being the partner of choice for any company or organisation by sharing responsibilities through planning and decision-making between IWMW and partners.

Our line of industrial products can greatly support the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry in its efforts to reduce the use of groundwater in the Jakarta Greater Area. The Ministry proposed a plan on 4th October 2021 to prohibit the use of groundwater.

Thus, installations on or in existing buildings as well as new development projects such as hotels, apartment and housing projects, shopping malls, hospitals, theme parks, public transportation, house of worship, schools, green communities, exhibition centres, industrial parks, and factories, are possible. Not to mention providing large mobile units for Disaster Relief Operations.

Sounds very interesting. How can we get in touch?

For viewing and demonstrations of our product models, kindly visit the Lounge area next to the reception at Apartemen Griya Prapanca, Jl. Pangeran Antasari No. 14, South Jakarta.

You can contact Virginia Roring and Geert Koops for product information and sales inquiries. Virginia Roring is reachable at +62 (0) 8111 989801 or [email protected] while Geert Koops is at +62 (0) 8111 541143 or [email protected].

Visit our website www.indonesiawatermicronworld.com or www.iwmw.co.id.