The Ascott Limited Launches Prestigious New Serviced Residence: Ascott Menteng Jakarta

Experience refined urban living at Ascott Menteng Jakarta, a new luxury serviced residence nestled in the heart of one of Jakarta’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

The Ascott Limited, a leading international serviced residence operator, proudly announces the opening of its latest luxury property, Ascott Menteng Jakarta, strategically located in one of Jakarta’s most prestigious neighbourhoods. This new addition marks a significant milestone in Ascott’s expansion in Indonesia and reinforces its commitment to delivering premium hospitality experiences.

At Ascott Menteng Jakarta, we are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future. Through our ongoing efforts, we have implemented environmentally responsible practices across our operations – from energy and water conservation to promoting sustainable living and healthy lifestyles. As part of this commitment, this serviced residence features an in-house hydroponic garden. This eco-friendly initiative enables us to grow fresh herbs and vegetables on-site, reducing our carbon footprint and supporting a farm-to-table concept.

Ascott Menteng Jakarta offers a refined living experience that combines elegant artistic design, modern amenities, and exceptional service, tailored for business travellers, expatriates, and families seeking both comfort and convenience in the capital. The property features a selection of fully furnished serviced residences, including One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom Premier apartments, each designed with spacious layouts, contemporary interiors, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Guests can enjoy exclusive facilities such as a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic views of the iconic Monas (National Monument), a fully equipped fitness centre, an outdoor children’s play area, and a stylish restaurant and bar – perfect for relaxing and socialising. A dedicated meeting room is also available for private business gatherings.

“Our vision for Ascott Menteng Jakarta is to provide a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and local charm,” said Alfredo Denage, General Manager of Ascott Menteng Jakarta. “We are excited to welcome guests to experience world-class hospitality in the vibrant heart of Jakarta.”

Located in Menteng – a historic and upscale area renowned for its lush greenery and cultural heritage – this serviced residence offers easy access to Jakarta’s central business districts, diplomatic enclaves, shopping centres, and entertainment venues, making it an ideal choice for both long- and short-term stays.

Ascott Menteng Jakarta is now open and accepting bookings. For more information and reservations, please visit www.discoverasr.com or contact:

Phone: +62 21 2359 7888

Email: reservation.amj@the-ascott.com