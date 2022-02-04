The Botanica Sanctuary, a Unique Blend of Luxury Living and Nature

The newly-opened The Botanica Sanctuary, managed by leading international lodging owner-operator The Ascott Limited (Ascott) and developed by one of Indonesia’s top property firms Agung Sedayu Group, is situated in the heart of Bogor’s Puncak, a popular tourist destination in Indonesia just 90 minutes drive away from Jakarta.

“The Botanica Sanctuary represents a refreshing approach to hospitality, offering guests a tranquil haven equipped with modern facilities and using nature-inspired décor. Designed with quality in mind, the hotel provides a welcoming environment for guests to explore and appreciate the surrounding natural elements,” said Ipeng Widjojo, Agung Sedayu Group’s Chief Operating Officer of Hotel Division 2 and Member of the Management Board.

“Ascott and its brand are well-recognised internationally, partnering up with Ascott for the fifth time and tapping on Ascott’s global network with deep hospitality expertise will enable The Botanica Sanctuary to scale up quickly in the upscale hotel segment,” Widjojo added.

Guests staying here can enjoy breath-taking views of Mount Pangrango and the lush virgin pine forest nearby. The Botanica Sanctuary is also a five-minute drive to Taman Safari Indonesia, a world-class zoo named “Best Conservation Site” by the Indonesian Forestry Ministry. The Botanica Sanctuary is also one of the most verdant hotels in the area, home to over 40 types of plants, all native to Indonesia.

As ideal for couples and families on leisure travel, there are 166 rooms across nine different apartment types: Superior, Deluxe, Premier, Unique Corner, Loft Family rooms as well as the Unique Corner, The Valley, The Garden and The Botanica Suites. Each room features a balcony offering guests a majestic view of the forest and mountains nearby, an en-suite bathroom, a flat-screen TV and complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi.

The Botanica Sanctuary offers all-day dining at The Garden Brasserie, a restaurant that serves a delectable spread of Indonesian, Japanese, Middle Eastern, and Western cuisines. Expect to be wowed by an extravagant spread of the finest Asian smorgasbord, completed with a full range of Asian delicacies, as well as versatile appetisers and desserts, offered to complete your culinary journey. Taste of Asia is available every Friday at The Garden Brasserie at Rp195,000 net per person.

Guests can also savour the restaurant’s interactive, marketplace-like atmosphere as well as the spectacular culinary showcase. Perfect for meat lovers, Gyu Steak House provides exceptional service, comfortable indoor as well as semi-outdoor seating, and above all, a wide variety of different cuts of quality meat to satisfy even the most discerning diner. To unwind, guests can also visit Rafflesia Lounge to enjoy their favourite beverages, indulging in an afternoon tea set after spending the day exploring the hotel and its tropical vicinity.

The Botanica Sanctuary features a plethora of facilities to help guests relax and create lasting memories, including a fitness centre, a jacuzzi and a rooftop swimming pool with a mountain view. For events, business meetings, and weddings, guests can choose from the 614 square metres mountain-view Sailendra Ballroom as well as meeting rooms complete with professional banquet services and facilities.

“The Botanica Sanctuary is the perfect place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Experience a memorable staycation amid untouched nature and savour scrumptious dishes meticulously handcrafted by our culinary team for a well-spent weekend with loved ones,” said The Botanica Sanctuary’s General Manager Handy Bunardy.

To book a stay at The Botanica Sanctuary or for more information, please call +62251-8217111 or visit discoverasr.com or get in touch via social media platforms @thebotanicasanctuary on Facebook and Instagram.