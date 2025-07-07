Ascott Sudirman Jakarta Unveils Exclusive Intimate Package

Celebrate life’s special moments in style with Ascott Sudirman Jakarta’s new Intimate Package, offering elegant venues, curated menus, and exclusive benefits in the heart of the city.

Ascott Sudirman Jakarta, ideally located in the heart of Jakarta’s Central Business District, is proud to announce the launch of its new Intimate Package. As a luxurious alternative to traditional hotels and part of the integrated Ciputra World 2 development, Ascott Sudirman offers an elegant and convenient setting for cherished celebrations.

With its strategic location just a stone’s throw from the bustling Sudirman area and key business and entertainment hubs, Ascott Sudirman Jakarta provides the perfect backdrop for memorable occasions. The property features a selection of versatile meeting rooms, ideal for intimate gatherings, including the Angklung Boardroom, Kacapi Room, and Kulintang Room. For larger celebrations, the combined Kacapi & Kulintang Room offers a generous 132.6 square-metre space, accommodating up to 100 guests.

Mr Handrian Wijaya, General Manager of Ascott Sudirman Jakarta, emphasised the property’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. “Ascott Sudirman Jakarta is the perfect place to celebrate your love,” said Mr Handrian. “Our accommodation and meeting rooms are complemented by an elegant buffet from SERAMBI Restaurant and thoughtfully curated set menu options, designed to deliver a refined and memorable celebration.”

The Intimate Package, starting from Rp42,000,000 nett for 50 guests, offers a comprehensive selection of inclusions to ensure a seamless and luxurious event. The package features a private venue, premium decoration, a choice of exquisite set menus, and a complimentary one-night stay for the bride and groom, alongside other exclusive benefits.

For further information and to plan your special day, please contact Ascott Sudirman Jakarta’s sales team via WhatsApp at +62 857-7913-0190.