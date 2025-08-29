The Ascott Limited Launches Citadines Antasari Jakarta.

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a leading international hospitality company and a wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), has officially unveiled Citadines Antasari Jakarta, further strengthening the Citadines brand presence across Indonesia.

Developed through a strategic alliance with PT Prospek Duta Sukses, a subsidiary of PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk., the opening of Citadines Antasari Jakarta reinforces the rapidly expanding Citadines network in the country, marking another milestone in Ascott’s commitment to providing flexible, modern living solutions in key Indonesian cities.

Strategically located in the lively Antasari district, Citadines Antasari Jakarta is set to become the preferred choice for both short and long-term stays. Blending world-class service with contemporary comforts, the property offers guests the freedom to shape their stay as they wish – whether a quick overnight stop in the city or an extended visit to immerse themselves in Jakarta’s vibrant rhythm fully. The residence is just a 10-minute drive from Fatmawati MRT Station, providing convenient access to Jakarta’s lifestyle hubs and local hotspots, while also being surrounded by wellness studios and recreational facilities that support an active lifestyle. Bringing the brand’s “For the Love of Cities” promise to life, Citadines Antasari Jakarta gives guests the freedom to experience the capital in the way that best suits them.

Philip Barnes, Country General Manager for The Ascott Limited – Indonesia, commented:

“The opening of Citadines Antasari Jakarta is an exciting moment for us, marking another step in the continued growth of the brand in the country. This property is more than just a place to stay; it’s a space where guests can feel at home whilst being part of the city’s dynamic life. From short visits to longer stays, Citadines Antasari Jakarta will provide the flexibility for guests to experience Jakarta in their own way, enjoying everything the property and the neighbourhood have to offer.”

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with freshly brewed local coffee – a nod to Citadines’ “For the Love of Coffee” initiative and a perfect way to begin their stay. The experience continues inside Citadines Antasari Jakarta, which offers 175 rooms ranging from Deluxe Rooms to Suites, each thoughtfully designed with modern touches and a full suite of amenities to support both business and leisure travellers.

The property provides a wide selection of premium facilities to suit different needs and occasions. Meetings can be held in fully equipped meeting rooms, while downtime may be spent in the Resident Lounge or by catching a film in the Mini Theatre. Guests can stay active in the Fitness Corner, on the Jogging Track, or by taking a dip in the Infinity Pool, while children have their own dedicated play area. Outdoor spaces such as the BBQ Garden and wellness facilities provide further opportunities to relax, while the convenient Launderette ensures added practicality. The property also connects directly to Antasari Place Lifestyle Hub, a lively destination for dining, entertainment, and leisure.

Ari Suciana, General Manager of Citadines Antasari Jakarta, expressed her enthusiasm:

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Citadines Antasari Jakarta, a vibrant destination designed to offer comfort, convenience, and flexibility. Perfectly situated in the heart of Antasari, guests can decide how they wish to spend their time with the wide range of amenities available here, whether for a short stopover or a longer stay. Every visit can be exactly what our guests want it to be, and our team is eager to greet everyone and ensure they make the most of everything the neighbourhood has to offer.”

Guests can embark on their urban getaway with a special opening rate starting from Rp 888,000 per night, valid for bookings and stays until the 30th of November 2025. To enjoy this offer, simply sign up as an Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) member. Registration is free of charge. ASR membership is available in Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, with each level offering additional privileges such as bonus points, complimentary room upgrades, room discount e-vouchers, and early check-in and late check-out.

For further information and reservations, please visit discoverasr.com or follow @citadinesantasarijakarta and @discoverasrindonesia on social media.