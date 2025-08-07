The Gold Lane Bazaar Marks 2nd Anniversary of Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta

Strategically located in Jakarta’s central business district, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta offers a modern serviced residence designed for comfort, convenience, and flexibility—catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Since opening its doors, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta has become a home away from home for guests seeking a seamless living experience in the heart of the city, while also playing an active role in engaging with its surrounding community.

To mark its second year, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta proudly launches its anniversary campaign, #CGSJ2TheNextLevel, symbolising the property’s journey of growth and its commitment to creating more memorable experiences for both guests and the community. The campaign features both on-site and digital celebrations, including engaging social media activations and a special bazaar, The Gold Lane Bazaar.

Held on the 1st of August 2025 from 8 AM to 8 PM in the Zen Garden area, The Gold Lane Bazaar brings together local creativity and community spirit through 13 curated tenants offering a vibrant mix of crafts, fashion, lifestyle products, and more. This special bazaar creates a lively atmosphere where guests and visitors can explore unique finds, connect with local makers, and enjoy an immersive festive experience. True to its name, the event aspires to be a golden pathway filled with valuable discoveries—from meaningful pieces and unique treasures to products that carry a special story—giving visitors an experience that goes beyond ordinary shopping.

In line with the “2” theme, visitors can enjoy a series of exclusive promotions throughout the day, including 20% and 22% discounts, as well as special offers such as Buy 2, Get 1 Free. These anniversary-themed deals are thoughtfully designed to share the joy of the celebration with both returning guests and new visitors, adding value and a festive spirit to the entire experience. The spirit of “2” represents more than just a number—it reflects a transition to the next level, stronger connections, and new possibilities for the future.

“Reaching our second year is a meaningful milestone for the team at Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta. We believe in growing alongside the community, and this celebration reflects our gratitude and commitment to those who have supported us along the way,” said Hairil Mukhlis, General Manager of Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta.

This initiative highlights the property’s long-standing support for local entrepreneurship while strengthening its role as a connector within the neighbourhood. As part of its broader effort to build closer relationships, the bazaar not only engages local tenants but also invites the wider community and business district near Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta to come together. By opening the event to the public, the property aims to foster inclusivity, collaboration, and a shared sense of celebration that goes beyond hospitality.

Disty Safti, Operation Manager of Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta, added, “Through The Gold Lane Bazaar, we hope to support and empower local businesses by giving them a platform to reach new audiences. At the same time, this event reflects our ongoing commitment to building and maintaining strong relationships with the neighbourhood around us.”

Moving forward, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta is dedicated to becoming more than just a place to stay. It aims to be a dynamic hub where modern travellers can immerse themselves in local culture, discover homegrown creativity, and build meaningful connections with the surrounding community. As the property steps into its third year, this commitment to bridging global hospitality standards with local relevance remains at the heart of everything it does—ensuring that every experience is both enriching and memorable.