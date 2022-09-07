Foreign Investors Interested in Bedugul Area

The Bedugul tourist area in Batunya Village, Baturiti District, Tabanan currently has five foreign investors interested in the region.

Tabanan Regent Komang Gede Sanjaya has also provided a grand design that has been drafted in conjunction with experts and local community leaders.

The Head of the Tabanan Tourism Office, I Gusti Ngurah Agung Suryana, said that Sanjaya had already conceptualised the arrangement for the Bedugul tourist attraction. Several meetings have also been held.

“Yes, it has been designed, including the existing design,” said Agung Suryana, Monday 5th September 2022.

However, the realisation of the project is dependent on the budget being made available. There must also be a collaboration between the Tabanan Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget and the Province of Bali.

“If I’m not mistaken there were five people, but I forgot their names. These foreign investors will still cooperate with local investors,” said Suryana.

According to him, foreign investors are still waiting for regulations to invest safely.

He also said that he hopes this plan can be realised soon because the tourism potential in the area is worth selling. Moreover, there is a protected forest area.

Not long ago, Gede Sanjaya also confirmed that there would be a number of potential tourism sectors to be developed. These include religious tourism, water tourism, and the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Also Read Government Offers 47 Projects Through Investment Opportunity Map