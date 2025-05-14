Cross Hotels & Resorts Signs Dual-Branded Deal in Batam

Cross Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the signing of two dynamic lifestyle hotels in Batam, Indonesia: Cross Batam The Mix and Cross Vibe Batam The Mix.

Strategically located within The Mix, a landmark 5-in-1 integrated development in Pasir Putih, Batam Centre, this dual-branded project is set to redefine the island’s hospitality landscape with bold architecture, vibrant social hubs, and immersive experiences tailored for today’s style-conscious and next-generation travellers.

Developed by PT MIG Putra Indonesia, a joint venture between PURI Group Indonesia and Rima Properties Group Malaysia, this exciting project marks Cross Hotels & Resorts’ second venture in Batam, reinforcing the brand’s growing commitment to the island’s transformation into a regional hub for lifestyle, leisure, and MICE tourism.

Catering to a diverse range of guests — from Singaporean weekenders and domestic holidaymakers to Gen Z explorers, wellness enthusiasts, and corporate event planners — the hotels offer unrivalled convenience, located just minutes from the Batam Centre Point International Ferry Terminal and Hang Nadim International Airport.

Whether guests are seeking indulgent spa and wellness experiences, lively rooftop social scenes, family-friendly activities, or productive corporate retreats, Cross Batam The Mix and Cross Vibe Batam The Mix promise a seamless blend of comfort, style, and connectivity. From curated culinary journeys to thoughtfully designed spaces that inspire collaboration and creativity, these hotels are crafted to deliver meaningful and memorable stays for every kind of traveller.

Harry Thaliwal, CEO of Cross Hotels & Resorts, commented, “This partnership represents a proud milestone for our team and underscores the strength of our dual-brand strategy in vibrant destinations such as Batam. We are honoured to collaborate with PT MIG Putra Indonesia on this visionary project. With Cross bringing our signature ‘Luxury by Design’ approach, and Cross Vibe infusing youthful energy through ‘Stay, Chill, Enjoy’, we are confident these hotels will redefine the guest experience and accelerate Batam’s evolution as a regional lifestyle and business destination. This deal reflects our belief in Batam’s immense potential and our ongoing mission to deliver owner value through meaningful partnerships.”

Wagiman, President Director of PT MIG Putra Indonesia, stated, “It is both an honour and a privilege to work alongside Cross Hotels & Resorts in developing The Mix project. This collaboration marks a significant milestone — not only for our businesses but also for the guests, travellers, and communities we serve. Together, we are uniting our shared commitment to excellence, service, and innovation to create truly elevated experiences. We look forward to a successful journey ahead, one that brings growth, opportunity, and lasting positive impact.“

Evan Burns, Country Manager – Indonesia, Cross Hotels & Resorts, added, “These hotels are designed to be more than just places to stay; they’ll become places to gather, to celebrate, and to experience Batam through a fresh, contemporary lens. This expansion reflects our commitment to shaping meaningful guest journeys that go beyond expectations.”

Cross Batam The Mix will offer generously sized suites starting from 59 square metres, complete with sleek living areas and fully equipped kitchenettes — ideal for travellers who value space, comfort, and thoughtful design. Meanwhile, Cross Vibe Batam The Mix, housed within the 23-storey Iconic View Tower, promises a playful, design-forward escape for the new generation of travellers.

The hotels are scheduled to open in phases starting from 2027, with full operations anticipated by 2028. Together, they will form the heart of a vibrant new ecosystem comprising residences, entertainment, retail, and leisure — an urban blueprint for Batam’s future.

Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 30 hotels under six distinct brands — Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection, and Kaura — across Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan.