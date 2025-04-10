Cross Hotels & Resorts Expands Bali Portfolio with Cross Bali Waluya

Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a management deal with PT Agungwaluya Kuta Pengembang for Cross Bali Waluya, a 115-key resort in Berawa, Bali, set to open in 2029 under the bold and design-led Cross brand.

Just moments from Berawa and Batu Belig beaches, Cross Bali Waluya is located in one of Bali’s most sought-after areas. The resort offers one-bedroom suites, one-bedroom penthouses with jacuzzis, and two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses complete with private rooftops, lap pools, and wellness amenities. Guests will also enjoy a full range of premium facilities, including a spa, fitness centre, infinity pool, kids’ zone, plunge pool, restaurant, and bar.

“This signing reflects our drive to grow with like-minded partners in high-potential destinations,” said Harry Thaliwal, CEO of Cross Hotels & Resorts. “Cross Bali Waluya strengthens our presence in Bali and amplifies our vision to be APAC’s leading alternative to global hotel operators. With a strong brand, global distribution power, and a track record of high-performing assets, this collaboration puts us on the path to long-term shared success.”

The resort’s design is grounded in Tri Hita Karana, the Balinese philosophy of harmony between people, nature, and spirituality. From carefully landscaped spaces to signature hospitality experiences, every detail of Cross Bali Waluya is curated to reflect the modern traveller’s desire for well-being, serenity, and a deep connection with the environment.

Vigor Agungwaluya, Director of PT Agungwaluya Kuta Pengembang, stated, “Cross Bali Waluya is designed to welcome all kinds of travellers, whether you’re a solo adventurer, a honeymoon couple, or a family looking for a relaxing escape. Our collaboration with Cross Hotels & Resorts brings a fresh, dynamic approach to hospitality, offering spacious and thoughtfully curated stays that blend comfort with the unique charm of Berawa. We’re excited to open doors to a wider market and create memorable experiences for every guest.”

Evan Burns, Country Manager – Indonesia, Cross Hotels & Resorts, added, “Cross Bali Waluya embodies our brand philosophy of Luxury by Design. Every room category, amenity, and guest touchpoint has been envisioned to offer understated luxury in a setting that feels both inspiring and relaxed. Berawa is where culture meets creativity, and this resort will offer a refined base for guests who want to experience Bali through a new lens.”

Cross Hotels & Resorts operates 28 hotels under six distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection, and Kaura – across Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan.