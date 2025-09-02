Cross Hotels & Resorts Inks HMA with Geonet for ELLE Resort & Beach Club by Cross Collection

Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) with Geonet Developments International for ELLE Resort & Beach Club by Cross Collection, a high-style beachfront destination set to open in 2028 in the heart of Seminyak, Bali.

This landmark signing marks another key milestone in Cross Hotels & Resorts’ mission to become APAC’s leading alternative to global hotel operators, while highlighting the brand’s growing expertise in managing lifestyle experiences.

Situated along Seminyak’s legendary coastline, ELLE Resort & Beach Club is poised to deliver a refined yet vibrant stay, blending the sophistication of the ELLE brand with Bali’s iconic beach energy. The resort will feature 170 ultra-luxury hotel rooms and suites, each designed to reflect modern, effortless glamour. At its heart, the signature beach club will serve as a cultural and social hub, offering music, fashion, mixology, and cuisine in a setting that invites day-to-night celebration.

Harry Thaliwal, CEO of Cross Hotels & Resorts, commented: “This is more than a signing. It’s a celebration of bold partnerships and vision-led hospitality. With Geonet’s investment strength and our lifestyle brand expertise, we are creating an iconic resort and beach club that captures the spirit of ELLE. As we expand across Asia Pacific, we remain focused on delivering owner value, guest delight, and long-term impact. This collaboration embodies our ambition to lead as the region’s most exciting alternative to traditional hotel chains.”

Chad Egan, CEO & Founder of Geonet, added: “We are so excited to bring ELLE into this collaboration — it marks our first project together with the globally iconic brand. This is also our second collaboration with Cross Hotels & Resorts, which reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality assets. Backed by the global reach of Flight Centre Travel Group, Cross brings the operational focus and brand energy we were looking for. Together, we’re creating a bold new beachfront destination that speaks to style, connection, and commercial performance.”

Evan Burns, Country Manager – Indonesia for Cross Hotels & Resorts, said: “ELLE Resort & Beach Club by Cross Collection is a fresh, magnetic addition to Seminyak, delivering the vibrancy of a modern beach club lifestyle with the comfort of a curated resort stay. We’re confident this property will set new benchmarks in Bali’s hospitality scene.”

With this signing, Cross Hotels & Resorts further strengthens its footprint in Indonesia, supported by an expanding portfolio of lifestyle-driven properties. Cross Hotels & Resorts operates six distinctive brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection, and Kaura – across four countries: Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan.