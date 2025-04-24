Playful Fusion of Classic and Contemporary: 25hours Hotel The Oddbird Lands in Asia

25hours Hotel The Oddbird has officially landed in the bustling heart of Jakarta’s Sudirman Central Business District, marking the dynamic brand’s debut in Asia.

Nestled atop ASHTA Mall in District 8, 25hours Hotel The Oddbird offers an immersive blend of heritage and contemporary culture, authentic experiences, and bold design, brought to life by three renowned studios: 1508 London, EDG Design, and Stylt Trampoli.

To mark its arrival, 25hours Hotel The Oddbird will host an opening celebration on Friday, 25th of April 2025, inspired by the spirit of a block party. The event will feature a line-up of renowned Indonesian talents performing across different spaces within the hotel.

The evening kicks off with a sunset session at Cabana Pool at SPM with DJ Asa Kvsumah, followed by El Fuego Latin Band setting the rhythm at COPA Terrace from 7 PM. Inside Oddbird Bar, DJ Patricia Schuldtz will start the night at RPM, handing over to DJ Shawn Muljadi and DJ Tiara Eve, playing through until midnight. Meanwhile, in the Ballroom, DJ Dipha Barus will take over from 8:30 PM before a live performance by Afgan closes the night.

Throughout the hotel, guests will encounter street magician performances, tarot card readings, curated photo corners, and a pop-up art exhibition. Each space will carry its own mood, inspired by tropical greenery, urban grit, and the Oddbird’s playful creative spirit.

The opening event will be attended by Alexander H. Kusuma, Chief Executive Officer of ASRI; Bruno Marti, Executive Vice President of Brand Marketing for 25hours Hotels; and Christoph Hoffmann, Founder of 25hours Hotels, along with invited guests and hotel residents.

Christoph Hoffmann, Founder of 25hours Hotels, commented, “This is a big milestone for a brand that started 20 years ago in Hamburg, Germany. We hope that this is only the beginning and more Indonesian projects will follow.”

Designed as a paradise of paradoxes, the hotel captures the spirit of Jakarta, a city where contrasts collide and coexist. 1508 London, the global interior design and architecture firm, has masterfully brought these dualities to life. Their Singapore studio avoided a fixed signature style, instead drawing inspiration from Jakarta’s shifting landscape to create bold, immersive interiors.

The hotel’s two guestroom concepts — Garden and Urban — reflect the city’s dual identity. Garden rooms embrace nature with intricate botanical motifs and layered textures, creating a lush retreat, while Urban rooms channel the city’s fast pace through geometric forms, industrial finishes, and a streetscape-inspired palette. These themes weave throughout the hotel, from coworking spaces where human-scale birdcage structures foster creativity, to Oddbird Bar, where vintage Indonesian artefacts meet modern design in a space that shifts with the day.

A destination designed for both leisure and business, 25hours Hotel The Oddbird offers a range of experiences beyond its rooms. Guests can explore COPA, the Latin American restaurant; enjoy rooftop downtime at Cabana Pool and Bar; unwind at VIDA Spa, which features an oxygen chamber, infrared sauna, and communal ice bath; or host productive sessions at the Creative Lounges — a set of meeting spaces designed with residential comfort and flexibility in mind. The 25hours Things Shop and coworking mezzanine add to the mix, making the hotel not just a place to stay, but a place to meet, create, and connect.

Above the Living Room, a floating birdcage mezzanine opens into another coworking area with panoramic views. Next to it, the 25hours Things Shop continues the playful urban garden story, blending concrete floors with curated retail experiences. The rooftop Cabana Pool and Bar complete the journey, offering a relaxed green space above the city skyline.

Jesper Soerensen, General Manager at 25hours Hotel The Oddbird, commented, “Through our collaboration with 1508 London, EDG Design, and Stylt Trampoli, 25hours Hotel The Oddbird offers a fresh way to experience Jakarta — embracing its contrasts, celebrating its stories, and inviting guests into a true paradise of paradoxes.”