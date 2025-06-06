Alassari Plantation and Seven Stones Indonesia: Helping Tourism Give Back

In a significant move towards sustainable tourism, Seven Stones Indonesia recently announced that it has taken over the management of Alassari Plantation, a hidden gem for travellers looking for an authentic, nature-immersed escape, with eco-conscious villas, and a commitment to cultural preservation in the unspoilt rainforests of Tabanan in West Bali.

The partnership underscores a growing commitment to eco-conscious development on the island, aligning with Bali’s broader shift from mass tourism to a more sustainable, quality-focused approach.

Do Good, Then Do Well

Seven Stones Indonesia isn’t new to the game of sustainable development, building a reputation for supporting eco-friendly and socially responsible projects, particularly in real estate and tourism. According to Terje H. Nilsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Seven Stones Indonesia, the company’s mission is to “do good, then do well,” an ethos that aligns seamlessly with Alassari Plantation’s identity as a sanctuary that blends luxury with environmental stewardship.

Alassari Plantation is more than just a resort; it’s an experience. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the rhythms of Balinese culture, without compromising on comfort, from sipping coffee grown on-site to practising yoga in a bamboo shala overlooking a verdant gorge. The property’s eco-conscious design, featuring sustainable bamboo linens and low-impact architecture, has made it a model for how tourism can be both luxurious and environmentally responsible. With Seven Stones Indonesia now at the helm, Alassari is poised to elevate its offerings while staying true to its roots.

Leading by Example

The merger underscores Seven Stones Indonesia’s plans to deepen its eco-sustainable footprint in Tabanan. This isn’t just a business move; it’s a statement of intent to lead by example in Bali’s tourism industry, where the debate over quality versus quantity is often misunderstood.

The move is part of a broader strategy to promote eco-friendly developments in Bali, such as the Natha Loka Kemetug Eco Village, which exemplifies this vision. Nilsen says that, being in the hills of Gunung Salak in West Bali, “Natha Loka is designed as a holistic residence and retreat that emphasises sustainability, community integration, and the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, which seeks harmony between people, nature, and the spiritual realm.”

The Shift from Quantity to Quality

The quality versus quantity debate centres on whether Bali should continue to chase ever-higher tourist numbers or focus on attracting discerning travellers who value authentic, sustainable experiences. Bali has long been a magnet for tourists, attracting millions of visitors annually. In 2024, the island welcomed nearly half of Indonesia’s 11.7 million international tourists, contributing significantly to the country’s US$20 billion tourism revenue.

But this success has come with a heavy price tag, and Bali is struggling to grapple with the consequences of poor spatial planning, overdevelopment, environmental degradation, water shortages, and cultural erosion, sparking concerns about the sustainability of Bali’s tourism model. In the words of Canada’s National Observer, Bali “has reached a tipping point.”

In response, both local authorities and industry stakeholders are advocating for a shift towards quality tourism that prioritises sustainability and cultural preservation. This includes implementing moratoriums on new hotel constructions in overdeveloped areas and promoting eco-tourism initiatives that benefit local communities. Tabanan, for example, is protecting almost 18,000 hectares of paddy fields under strict regulations to preserve food security and cultural heritage.

Challenges and Considerations

While the move towards sustainable tourism is commendable, some would argue necessary, it doesn’t come without its challenges. Ensuring that eco-resorts genuinely adhere to sustainable practices, for example, requires rigorous standards and serious oversight. The risk of “greenwashing,” where developments claim to be eco-friendly without substantive actions to back up those claims, shouldn’t be underestimated, especially as a key component of sustainable tourism is to integrate local communities into projects to ensure benefits are equitably distributed and cultural integrity is maintained.

By addressing these challenges proactively, Seven Stones Indonesia is well poised to set a gold standard for sustainable tourism, beginning in Tabanan, proving that profitability and responsibility can go hand in hand.

A Positive Outlook for Bali’s Future

The collaboration between Seven Stones Indonesia and Alassari Plantation represents a hopeful step towards a more sustainable and culturally respectful tourism industry in Bali. By focusing on quality over quantity, and by investing in developments that honour the island’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, Bali can pave the way for a tourism model that is both economically viable and environmentally responsible.

As travellers become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, initiatives like these not only meet the evolving demands of the market but also help to protect Bali as a preferred destination for generations to come. Here’s how this approach can create lasting benefits:

Environmental Preservation: By prioritising low-impact designs and conservation efforts, these projects help protect Tabanan’s rainforests, rice fields, and water sources. This aligns with Bali’s efforts to combat environmental degradation;

By prioritising low-impact designs and conservation efforts, these projects help protect Tabanan’s rainforests, rice fields, and water sources. This aligns with Bali’s efforts to combat environmental degradation; Economic Empowerment: Sustainable resorts create jobs for local communities, from hospitality roles to opportunities in agriculture and artisanship. Alassari’s coffee plantation, for instance, supports local farmers, and similar initiatives can boost Tabanan’s economy without relying on mass tourism;

Sustainable resorts create jobs for local communities, from hospitality roles to opportunities in agriculture and artisanship. Alassari’s coffee plantation, for instance, supports local farmers, and similar initiatives can boost Tabanan’s economy without relying on mass tourism; Cultural Vitality: By integrating Balinese traditions into guest experiences, Seven Stones Indonesia reinforces the island’s cultural identity. This not only enriches visitors’ stays but also fosters pride among locals, preserving practices like Tri Hita Karana ;

By integrating Balinese traditions into guest experiences, Seven Stones Indonesia reinforces the island’s cultural identity. This not only enriches visitors’ stays but also fosters pride among locals, preserving practices like ; Global Influence: As Bali leads the way in eco-sustainable tourism, it sets an example for other destinations worldwide. The success of projects like Alassari can inspire a global shift toward quality-focused travel, reducing the environmental footprint of tourism.

The Alassari Plantation and Seven Stones Indonesia plan is more than a business deal; it’s a commitment to a better, more sustainable Bali, and an opportunity for the island to reclaim its status as a paradise that thrives in harmony with nature and culture.

