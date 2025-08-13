Epicurean Indonesia: A Weekend of Flavours at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Chef Petty Elliott Joins Forces with Chef Raymond Siek for an Epicurean Weekend in Bali

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proud to announce an exclusive two-night culinary collaboration between renowned Indonesian culinary ambassador Chef Petty Elliott and the resort’s Director of Culinary Chef Raymond Siek, promising an unforgettable gastronomic journey for discerning diners.

Taking place over two consecutive evenings, Saturday, 23rd of August 2025 and Sunday, 24th of August 2025, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM at Bejana, this culinary event will showcase the rich diversity of Indonesian cuisine through the innovative lens of two of the region’s most celebrated chefs. The evenings will also be accompanied by the enchanting sounds of rindik and traditional Balinese dance, performed by talented members of the local community.

On the first evening, guests are invited to indulge in a vibrant Nusantara buffet dinner featuring a curated selection of Indonesian dishes. This lively and interactive dining experience will take place in the warm and elegant setting of Bejana, the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant. The buffet will present signature dishes from across the archipelago, spanning from Sumatra to the far eastern regions of Indonesia.

The second evening will offer a refined eight-course set dinner, thoughtfully crafted by Chef Petty Elliott and Chef Raymond Siek. This exclusive menu will reflect both chefs’ passion for elevating Indonesian cuisine, with each dish presented as a harmonious balance of tradition, innovation, and artistry.

Adding to the occasion, Chef Petty Elliott will host a special book signing and sales session for her latest culinary publication, The Indonesian Table, allowing guests to take home a signed copy and gain deeper insight into her culinary journey and inspirations.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Petty Elliott to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali for this exceptional collaboration with our Director of Culinary, Chef Raymond Siek,” says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “This event is a tribute to the richness of Indonesian ingredients and the creativity of modern culinary techniques. It promises to be a true celebration of culture, flavour, and craftsmanship.”

For table reservations, please visit www.bejanaindonesianrestaurant.com or contact the restaurant via the website or email.