A New Wellness Destination Emerges amidst the Beauty of Lake Toba

Fivelements is delighted to announce the opening of Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba.

Surrounded by breathtaking views of the world’s largest volcanic lake in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba has been inspired by the ancient culture of Batak, where guests can immerse themselves in a healing and wellness journey amidst the backdrop of stunning nature and the lake’s calming effects.

The island of Samosir in northern Sumatra was formed after the eruption of a volcano 75,000 years ago and is situated in a huge crater, offering natural beauty and a rich history, and is at the heart of the Toba Batak culture. The region is a key feature in the tourism campaign “Wonderful Indonesia” to promote and elevate Lake Toba as a global destination. Large infrastructure investments include the upgrade of the highway from the city of Medan to more regional flights from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The opening of a new wellness destination marks Fivelements’ commitment to the global wellness business, continuing the journey of growth and exploring new wellness destinations from its origins in Bali. Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba is located in the first 5-star hotel in the region, the Marianna Resort. The wellness centre features six treatment rooms, two aromatherapy baths, a lake-view yoga shala, and a state-of-the-art gym. The 120-room resort offers sweeping views of the majestic Lake Toba, making it an ideal location for travellers to explore another face of Indonesia’s culture and nature.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to manage the wellness centre and grateful to Marclan Hotels whose dedication to providing the finest Indonesian hospitality is aligned with our vision of the award-winning Fivelements Wellness experience,” said John Nielsen, General Manager of Fivelements Hotels & Hospitality. “The opportunity for wellness-minded travellers who seek new horizons that are rich in nature, culture, and outdoor activities are endless in the region,” continues Mr Nielsen. The area truly offers wellness and well-being on so many levels as part of the journey of life transformation.

The Fivelements team has been researching the ancient healing practices in Batak culture and introduced them to bespoke retreats and personalised treatments, from deep tissue massage to water-based treatments. The menu is rich and diverse. At Fivelements Retreat Bali, the daily sunrise yoga is a key feature led by our team of certified yoga teachers. Heading the team is Ms Jessica Saputra, a Jakarta native, who has spent the past year in Bali training and working with the team after completing her degree from Les Roches Hotel Management School and working at the famed Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba opens its doors to the wellness explorer to embark on a path of a transformative journey offering a unique blend of enrichment of Balinese and Batak culture through the holistic wellness approach in the heart of Lake Toba.

For enquiries about Fivelements Wellness, please get in touch with [email protected].