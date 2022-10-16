Magelang’s Seven Must-Visit Tourist Attractions

You’ll find many reasons to visit Magelang in Central Java.

Here is a collection of seven of the most interesting, waiting tourist attractions in Magelang to be explored. Magelang is also close to the Special Region of Yogyakarta.

Here is where to go in Magelang.

Silancur Highland

Silancur Highland is a tourist spot that offers the beauty of a flower garden at the top of a hill in the Dadapan area, Magelang. When visiting this place, you can see beautiful views of the mountains and seas of ​​clouds in the morning and evening.

You can also camp on this hill while enjoying the breeze and seeing the sparkling stars at night. Visitors are only required to spend Rp10,000 per person.

Silancur Highland is located in Dadapan, Mangli, Kaliangkrik District, Magelang Regency, Central Java.

Nepal van Java

Nepal Van Java is located on the slopes of Mount Sumbing and has a stacked architecture similar to the aesthetic of Nepal. This is what inspired the locals to call it Nepal van Java.

The scenery in this place is mesmerising. The expanse of trees and buildings are the main attraction and can be used as Instagramable photo spots for visitors who come.

This tourist spot is located in Temanggung, Kaliangkrik District, Magelang Regency, Central Java.

Punthuk Kendil

Punthuk Kendil presents a scenic view between two mountains. Even though it is located at the peak altitude and has fairly steep access, this place is one of the favourite destinations for tourists to see the sunset view because it faces directly to the west.

The location of Punthuk Kendil is in Gupakan, Kamal, Giritengah, Borobudur District, Magelang Regency, Central Java.

Grenjengan Kembar Waterfalls

This hidden tourist spot is located on the slopes of Mount Merbabu which offers the beauty of charming twin waterfalls. According to local residents, the name “kembar”, or twins, means that this location has two waterfalls that look like twins.

If your aim is to relax your mind on vacation, then this place is the right choice for you. The entrance ticket to this location costs Rp10,000 per person.

Grenjengan Twin Waterfall is located in Munewarang Village, Satap Kragilor, Pakis District, Magelang Regency, Central Java.

Ketep Pass

If you have ever visited Magelang City, then this place must be quite familiar. The Ketep Pass is a long road that surrounds the expansive Mount Merapi Museum. There are also several miniatures of Mount Merapi that can be enjoyed here.

Access to this place is quite easy because the road is quite smooth and paved. This place is located on Jalan Blabak Boyolali- KM 16, Ketep, Sawangan District, Magelang, Central Java.

Kedung Kayang

Kedung Kayang is a recreation area not far from Ketep Pass and can only be reached by trekking or walking because the terrain passes through some slippery rocks. The entrance ticket to this location is only Rp5,000 per person even during the holiday season.

Kedung Kayang is located in Wonolelo Village, Kedung Kayang, Nagrong, Wonolelo, Sawangan District, Magelang Regency, Central Java.

Mangli Sky View

Mangli Sky View is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Magelang and is located at an altitude of 1570 metres above sea level. From this place, you can enjoy views of the sunrise or sunset with the expanse of mountains and the sky that stretches wide.

It doesn’t stop there; this place also has a wide selection of cafes and restaurants with a variety of delicious food. Visit this place at Forest or Rice Field Area, Mangli, Kaliangkrik, Magelang Regency, Central Java.

