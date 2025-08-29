Why Bali Got Out of Control: From Reformasi to the Digital Nomad Wave

Bali’s beauty has always been irresistible — lush rice terraces, sacred traditions, and an openness that draws millions each year.

But beneath the postcard image, the island today feels out of control: unchecked villa sprawl, criminal networks, corruption, drugs, and a revolving door of opportunists. How did this happen?

To understand Bali’s current reality, we need to go back to 1998, when Suharto stepped down and Indonesia entered the era of Reformasi.

Reformasi and the Rise of Local Ormas

When Suharto’s rule collapsed, his regime left behind networks of preman organisations such as Pemuda Pancasila (PP) — muscle, politics, and business all rolled into one. In Java and Sumatra, PP thrived. But in Hindu-majority Bali, PP never gained dominance.

Instead, Bali developed its own power structures, including Laskar Bali, Baladika, Pemuda Bali Bersatu (PBB), and other youth groups. These were more than social clubs. They became informal power brokers, controlling land disputes, permits, and local politics. Many of Bali’s political leaders today trace their roots back to these organisations.

The line between politics, business, and street muscle blurred — and control shifted away from transparent institutions.

The Foreign Subculture: Goa in the Tropics

At the same time, Bali built a reputation in the late 1990s and early 2000s as Southeast Asia’s “Goa.” Drugs, nightlife, and loose enforcement drew in foreigners from every corner. Some were dreamers, others were running away from legal or personal troubles back home.

Over time, these foreigners didn’t just party — they settled in. They opened real estate companies, restaurants, nightclubs, and export businesses. Some were pioneers, but many operated in a legal grey zone:

Buying land through questionable nominee arrangements.

Setting up PT PMAs with the “ wrong ” KBLI codes.

” KBLI codes. Overstaying or misusing visas.

When these outsiders mixed with Bali’s youth organisations, the island entered a perfect storm: money, muscle, and murky legality.

The Villa Boom and Weak Enforcement

By the 2000s, this cocktail produced a full-blown villa boom. Rice fields gave way to private pools. New villa agencies popped up on every corner. Everyone wanted a piece of Bali’s dream.

But institutions were weak. Notaries set up dubious companies. Local officials looked the other way. Zoning maps existed, but no one enforced them. Corruption greased the system.

The result: a property market that spiralled out of control — growing too fast, too loose, and too often in the wrong places.

The Aftermath: Crime, Corruption, and Chaos

As the years rolled on, the consequences piled up:

Urban chaos : villas sprawling into farmland, water shortages, traffic jams, garbage crises.

: villas sprawling into farmland, water shortages, traffic jams, garbage crises. Crime and extortion : mafia-linked groups controlling nightclubs, security, and land.

: mafia-linked groups controlling nightclubs, security, and land. Drugs and arrests : foreigners caught trafficking or partying beyond the law.

: foreigners caught trafficking or partying beyond the law. Political capture: local ormas intertwined with official power, leaving investors and communities unsure who really calls the shots.

Bali’s international reputation as a paradise was now paired with a darker reality: an island increasingly out of control.

Post-COVID: The Digital Nomad & Opportunist Wave

Then came Covid. Tourism collapsed. Bali fell quiet. But when the island reopened, a new wave of foreigners arrived — this time younger, armed with laptops and Instagram handles.

They called themselves digital nomads, influencers, crypto traders, and entrepreneurs. Many stayed on “business visas” or quick visa runs, setting up side hustles that blurred the line between tourism and work.

Unlike the earlier waves, this generation didn’t bring big capital or long-term projects. They brought:

Unregulated villa rentals marketed on social media.

marketed on social media. Speculative crypto and NFT schemes.

Content-driven lifestyles that often clashed with Balinese traditions.

For locals, the impact was immediate: housing prices soared, neighbourhoods shifted, and cultural friction deepened. Immigration began cracking down, but the damage to Bali’s social fabric and market balance was already visible.

This was yet another chapter in Bali’s story of losing control.

A Perfect Storm Still Brewing

Today, Bali lives with the legacy of all these overlapping waves:

Youth organisations turned into political machinery. Foreign subcultures that brought both capital and chaos. Institutional weakness that allowed zoning violations, tax evasion, and corruption. A post-COVID flood of digital nomads and opportunists treating the island as a playground.

Each wave added another layer of complexity, leaving Bali with the out-of-control reality we see today.

Can Bali Regain Control?

There are signs of change. The central government has introduced the OSS licensing system and PP No. 28/2025, which tighten rules on zoning and business permits. Immigration has grown tougher on misuse of visas. Civil society is pushing back against overdevelopment, demanding sustainability and respect for tradition.

But the question remains: can Bali truly regain control of its growth and future — or will informal power, corruption, and opportunism always be part of the island’s DNA?