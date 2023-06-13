Jokowi Asks for Finalisation of Golden Visa Rules in June

The Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly, has revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed him to expedite the finalisation of the rules regarding the Golden Visa.

“We are currently in the process of drafting the revision of the government regulation. The president has requested its completion this June,” stated Laoly at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, 12th June 2023.

Laoly further mentioned that the Golden Visa would have a validity period of five to ten years.

Previously, the Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Bahlil Lahadalia, stated that the government would issue Golden Visas to investors and individuals with specific expertise, granting them a residence permit for several years. This initiative aims to attract investors and skilled individuals to contribute to the country.

Lahadalia also confirmed that the regulations for the Golden Visa process were nearing completion. The government is currently making minor adjustments to the rules at the government regulation level, which are being drafted by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

“The Minister of Law and Human Rights understands the necessary changes in the rules. From an investment perspective, we respond positively to this development. It will greatly benefit individuals who wish to enter Indonesia without having to worry about visas constantly,” stated Lahadalia.