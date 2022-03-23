Carys Cares, Marquee, and More Commemorate World Down Syndrome Day 2022 with Fashion

Carys Care’s mission is to fight against stigmas that disregard the talents and beauty of disabled and special needs children and works to allow the public to recognise these youth’s special talents and their worthiness of having a better future.

Carys Cares is therefore commemorating World Down Syndrome Day 2022 with a series of events to raise funds for children with special needs, namely with Down syndrome. One of the events is a fashion show displaying these children’s creative artworks that have been transformed into various kinds of goods on Monday 21st March 2022. Children with Down syndrome gleefully strutted the runway, accompanied by several specialist doctors and public figures who are compassionate about Down syndrome.

One of the event’s many supporters is Marquee. CEO of Marquee Lena Thong expressed Marquee’s excitement to support this fundraising event so that it could be realised. One of Thong’s business ventures, Costess Café & Bar located in Kuningan, South Jakarta was able to support the event.

“We want children with Down syndrome to feel proud when they walk, get their makeup done and wear batik clothes. I’m thrilled to provide the space for the fashion show, especially to see the joy on the children’s faces posing and dancing throughout the runway, their parents’ and fellow guests cheering them on,” she conveyed. “Indeed, Down syndrome is not something we should pity, but it is something we must support because these children are extraordinary.”

As an active member at the Rotary Club Jakarta Menteng, another supporter of Carys Cares’ fundraising event, Thong considers supporting events as a balance of life. “As an entrepreneur, I always believe in ‘giving is receiving’. We give with our hearts; with all the support we can provide as whatever we plant will return tenfold to us. I’m happy if we can share goodness,” she said.

Together with the additional support from Martinezz, Dapur Cokelat, Batik Kammi, Gaia Tea, and Alleira Batik, Carys Cares collaborated with POTADS for this fashion show. Persatuan Orang Tua dan Anak Dengan Down Syndrome – a union of parents and children with Down syndrome – is a foundation that exudes and nurtures the special talents of children with Down syndrome. This foundation is located at Rumah Ceria Down Syndrome in the south of Jakarta and also in various regions in Indonesia.

For exploration and talent development, a painting class was first held then followed by the design process. Their exquisite artworks were made into ready-to-wear clothes, wallets, masks, bags, and many other items that can be purchased and used by not just the Down syndrome community, but by everybody in their daily lives.

Carys Cares was established as a forum to empower the creativity of generations with special talents in 2018. Carys Mihardja, as the founder of Carys Cares, stated that she was determined to bring recognition to children and families with Down syndrome after she learned about the condition as well as the obstacles they face as sufferers at an event.

“After that event, I did in-depth research and started planning until finally, I decided to establish Carys Cares. I started with serious commitment and with all my heart,” Mihardja explained. “My dream is to create positive changes for the Down syndrome community so that a world full of tolerance in accepting differences is created.”

Follow @carys.cares on Instagram for more details.