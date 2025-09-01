Tuesday, 2 September 2025

by Indonesia Expat
Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Hosts Charity Gala Dinner in Support of Bali Life Foundation

A night of elegance and compassion, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort hosted a charity gala to support Bali Life Foundation’s mission of empowering communities.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort proudly announced its upcoming charity gala dinner, An Evening of Elegance & Empathy, to be held on the 14th of November 2025 at the resort’s stunning Kecak Ballroom. This meaningful evening is dedicated to raising vital funds for Bali Life Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to empowering underprivileged children, women, and families across Bali.

The gala will bring together Bali’s business leaders, philanthropists, government representatives, influencers, and media for a night of purposeful celebration, blending French art de vivre hospitality with heartfelt giving.

Guests are treated to:
  • A gourmet multi-course dinner curated by Sofitel’s culinary team
  • Free-flow beverages and wine
  • Live entertainment, including music and a DJ
  • A charity auction featuring luxury stays, curated experiences, and exclusive items
  • Opportunities to network with distinguished guests while contributing to a life-changing cause

“At Sofitel, we believe in not only delivering luxury experiences but also making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Through this gala, we aimed to create a platform where generosity meets purpose, in support of Bali Life Foundation’s incredible mission,” said Jean-Pierre Joncas, General Manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort.

Bali Life Foundation
Sponsorship Opportunities

The event offers premium sponsorship packages, allowing brands to align with an impactful cause while enjoying exclusive visibility at one of Bali’s most prestigious charity events. All proceeds from the gala, including sponsorships, donations, and auction funds, go directly to support Bali Life Foundation’s ongoing initiatives.

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact:

Aulianty Fellina Rizal
Senior Director of Marketing Communications & PR
Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort
Email: Aulianty.fellina@sofitel.com
Contact: +62 818 797 373

About Bali Life Foundation

Bali Life Foundation is a fully registered Indonesian and Australian non-profit organisation dedicated to bringing hope, dignity, and purpose to underprivileged communities. Its programmes include a Children’s Home, a Street Kids and Women’s Centre, and the Suwung Community Centre, providing education, shelter, empowerment, and vital aid to hundreds of children and families across Bali.

