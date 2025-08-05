ITDC Hosts “Green Journey” with Media to Support Organic Farming and Sustainability Efforts in Kedisan Village

As part of its efforts to strengthen relationships and synergy with media partners, InJourney Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the developer and operator of The Nusa Dua tourism area, held a media gathering titled “Green Journey The Nusa Dua” in Kedisan Village, Tegallalang District, Gianyar Regency, Bali, on July 29.

This initiative was carried out in collaboration with Kelompok Tani Kedisan Mandiri, a farming group officially certified as organic farmers in Bali Province and widely recognised for their commitment to sustainable agricultural practices. The group is also part of ITDC’s community development program aimed at empowering local communities and promoting sustainable agriculture around its managed areas.

I Made Agus Dwiatmika, General Manager of The Nusa Dua, stated, “We want our media friends to not only know The Nusa Dua as a world-class tourism destination but also to understand ITDC’s ongoing commitment to expanding its social and environmental impact through cross-sector collaboration, including with local farming communities.”

“Green Journey The Nusa Dua” served as a token of appreciation and a moment of connection with media colleagues for their continued support and active role in sharing positive news about The Nusa Dua. More than that, this activity also reaffirmed ITDC’s commitment to encouraging green tourism practices and sustainable development in Bali through real partnerships with local communities.

During the visit, participants experienced firsthand organic rice planting, walked through the lush rice fields, and learned about the philosophy and sustainability values embraced by the Kedisan farmers. The event also featured traditional Kedisan cuisine prepared by the women of the farming group and a door prize giveaway as a gesture of appreciation.

As a follow-up to this commitment, ITDC donated two cows to Kelompok Tani Petani Kedisan Mandiri. The cows are intended to support compost production in the organic farming process and serve as breeding stock to help increase the group’s cattle population.

Dwiatmika further added, “We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome and outstanding collaboration from Kelompok Tani Petani Kedisan Mandiri. Through this initiative, we hope to continue strengthening the harmony between the tourism sector and sustainable agriculture.”

ITDC and Kelompok Tani Petani Kedisan Mandiri will continue to nurture their relationship and explore concrete opportunities for cooperation in developing organic agriculture.