InJourney Pesta Rakyat Draws 300,000 for Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day

InJourney Pesta Rakyat Brings Culture, Cuisine, and Entertainment to Sarinah Thamrin.

To mark the 80th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia and the 63rd Anniversary of Sarinah, InJourney Pesta Rakyat under the theme “Gemilang Nusantara, Legacy Kita Bersama” took place on the 17th of August 2025 at Anjungan Sarinah Thamrin, Jakarta. This event was a strategic collaboration between InJourney Holding, PT Sarinah, InJourney Aviation Services (IAS), and InJourney Airports, presenting an inclusive experience that was enjoyed by people from various backgrounds.

InJourney Pesta Rakyat formed part of the grand Pesta Rakyat (People’s Party) and the Indonesian Independence Carnival, initiated by Danantara in collaboration with five major state-owned enterprises — Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), InJourney, Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), and Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI). The celebrations featured five main stages spread across Monas, Sarinah, Bundaran HI, Dukuh Atas, and Sampoerna Strategic. More than 300,000 visitors filled the carnival route from morning until night, making the festival one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the country.

Along the carnival route, Danantara also showcased the Danantara Indonesia Carnival Float, which featured a Golden Garuda Head symbolising leadership, a Curved Blue Line representing the dynamic flow of energy, resources, and technology, and a Temple Ornament emphasising a firm foundation in local wisdom. Together, these elements reflected Danantara Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s competitiveness in strategic sectors, driving economic growth, and fostering resilience across generations.

A Stage for Culture, Entertainment, and Culinary Delights

Among the five stages, the InJourney Pesta Rakyat stage at Sarinah became a cultural focal point, featuring a colossal performance by more than 400 dancers. The line-up included the Papuan War Dance, Mangkunegaran Classical Dance, Balinese Kecak Dance, and Nusantara Children’s Dance, bringing the beauty of Indonesian culture to the heart of the capital.

Maya Watono, President Director of PT Aviasi Pariwisata Indonesia (Persero), stated, “This People’s Party was not just a festival, but a concrete manifestation of our efforts to cultivate a spirit of patriotism and deliver benefits that could be directly felt by the community. As a state-owned enterprise in the aviation and tourism sector, we had a responsibility to preserve Indonesian culture, be present in the community, and act as an agent of development that protects the nation’s heritage and makes a real contribution to the welfare of society.”

In addition to cultural performances, visitors also enjoyed the Festival Nasi Campur Nusantara, which served 20,000 portions of Indonesian dishes prepared by 47 MSMEs fostered by the InJourney Group. This initiative formed part of the wider participation of over 300 MSMEs across the celebration route, including the 80 Culinary Festival, which offered menus priced at Rp80, an initiative aimed at boosting the local economy.

The excitement continued with performances from renowned musicians, including Endah Laras, RAN, Sang Mantan, and Element. As night fell, the Sarinah façade was transformed into a spectacular stage through a video mapping show illustrating Indonesia’s 80-year journey, enhanced by visual works from artist Rizal Hasan.

Strengthening Culture, Creativity, and National Pride

Raisha Syarfuan, President Director of PT Sarinah, added, “As the host of the InJourney Pesta Rakyat stage at Sarinah, our goal was to create an experience that united culture, creativity, and solidarity. This celebration was not just entertainment, but also an opportunity to promote the work of MSMEs, drive the local economy, and strengthen national pride. We believe that Sarinah continues to be a space where culture meets commerce, fostering an ecosystem that supports local products while delivering memorable experiences for the community.”

The event was not merely about entertainment but also created a real social and economic impact. Through the InJourney Pesta Rakyat at Sarinah, culinary and craft MSMEs were given the opportunity to showcase their products and reach a wider market, in line with the spirit of empowering the local economy. The celebration reinforced Sarinah’s role as a cultural experience centre and demonstrated the power of state-owned enterprise collaboration in reviving culture, driving the creative economy, and strengthening community unity under the spirit of Indonesia Maju.

Through this celebration, SOE synergy came to life on one grand stage, not only marking Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day but also strengthening the role of the creative sector and MSMEs. The collaboration highlighted InJourney Group’s commitment to promoting culture, fostering economic inclusion, and reinforcing the unity of the Indonesian people in the spirit of national progress.