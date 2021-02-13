Yogyakarta Airport Prepares to Accept Flights and Run Quarantine

PT Angkasa Pura I Yogyakarta International Airport in Kulon Progo Regency, Special Region Yogyakarta, is ensuring that supporting facilities are ready to welcome foreign citizens during the adaptation period for COVID-19.

“The Minister of Law and Human Rights’ decision adds that Yogyakarta International Airport is a specified immigration checkpoint to encourage economic growth for people in Yogyakarta,” said Acting General Manager of Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) Agus Pandu Purnama.

Following the designation, said Agus, his team has immediately begun to coordinate with relevant stakeholders, starting with the Yogyakarta Class I Immigration Office, the Yogyakarta COVID-19 Task Force, the Health Port Office, Customs, Regional Development Planning Agency, Yogyakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency, Yogyakarta Centre for Environmental Health Engineering and Disease Control, Fish Quarantine and Agricultural Quarantine.

“We have also met the Governor of Yogyakarta, Sri Sultan HB X, regarding the potential and preparations of

Yogyakarta International Airport as an entry point for international flights, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Agus said that travellers from abroad must follow the requirements to show negative PCR test results a maximum of 72 hours before departure, fill in an e-HAC form, take another PCR test upon arrival, and must carry out quarantine for five days.

Regarding the location of quarantine and transporters from Yogyakarta International Airport, it will be coordinated with the Yogyakarta Regional Government and the district government.

To provide quarantine locations, hotels in Yogyakarta will be monitored in accordance with the Health Ministry’s certification requirements and alternative transportation to the location of the quarantine area will be prepared.

“All agencies or institutions that have the duty and responsibility of serving international flights and implementing the COVID-19 Task Force Circular declare their readiness and support. This readiness includes checking of health documents, immigration, customs, monitoring services for fish, animal and plant products and testing laboratories,” he said.