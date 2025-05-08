Thursday, 8 May 2025

Featured News Travel

TransNusa Officially Opens Direct Flights from Shanghai to Manado

by Indonesia Expat
TransNusa Officially Opens Direct Flights from Shanghai to Manado. Image Source: Wikipedia

The launch of a direct flight route from Shanghai to Manado marks a strategic step towards enhancing connectivity and boosting tourism in North Sulawesi.

The President Director of TransNusa Aviation Mandiri, Bayu Sutanto, stated that the opening of this route is a new spearhead for the company and is expected to increase the number of tourists visiting Manado.

This new route was established in response to the significant growth of Chinese tourists travelling to North Sulawesi, with an increase of around 20% compared to the previous year. Tourists from China currently make up 63% of all international visitors entering North Sulawesi.

On Thursday, the 8th of May 2025, the inaugural flight landed at Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado and was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi, Victor Mailangkay, along with related officials.

Mailangkay expressed his appreciation to PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri for opening an international flight route to Manado. He hopes that the influx of tourists will bring positive economic benefits and improve the welfare of the local community.

The arrival of tourists from Shanghai sends a strong signal of the resurgence of the Chinese tourism market in North Sulawesi.

This is not just a flight, but a strategic connection that opens up economic opportunities and tourism investment,” said Mailangkay in his official speech.

The Manado City Government is currently making a number of preparations to welcome Chinese tourists.

Manado Deputy Mayor, Richard Sualang, said that his administration had instructed the relevant agencies to prepare the destinations that will be visited. He also appealed to the people of Manado to warmly welcome the tourists and to help maintain the cleanliness of the city.

“At least the location will be safe, comfortable and clean,” said Sualang.

According to Richard, there is a possibility that his administration will establish several supporting facilities, as the Manado City Government fully supports the private sector’s efforts to attract foreign tourists from China.

We hope that these operators will bring more foreign tourists to Manado,” he added.

In addition, several tourist attractions in North Sulawesi, particularly in Manado City, have the potential to become popular destinations for international tourists and are being prepared to accommodate visitors from China, including:

  • Bunaken Tourism Market
  • Malalayang Beach Walk
  • Manado Bay
  • Daseng Karangria

