Three Foreigners Allegedly Victims of Visa Extension Fraud

A total of three foreigners have allegedly fallen victims of fraud by a visa broker in Bali who took Rp8.4 million.

The three foreigners are an Australian with the initials DEB, 35 and two from Canada with the initials BP, 27 and PJC, 26. The trio all live in Seminyak, Kuta District, Badung Regency.

According to the Head of Public Relations Section of Denpasar Police, Police Inspector One, I Ketut Sukadi, on Monday 23rd May 2022, the foreigners made their visas through the visa agent. He is believed to go by the initials of KP, 30, and is apparently a resident of Jinengdalem, Buleleng.

At that time, the victims asked KP for help to arrange a visa extension and KP agreed to the victims’ request. Then, the victims handed over Rp8.4 million to KP which was transferred in stages.

The transfers were made through two different bank accounts. The first transfer was Rp.7 million to a BNI account and the second was Rp.1.4 million that was sent to Bank Permata.

However, after waiting for a long time, it turns out that the visa extensions had not been processed by KP.

“Until now, the visas have not been issued and money has not been returned. With this incident, the complainant suffered a loss of Rp8.4 million then subsequently reported to the Denpasar Police,” said Sukadi.

Also Read Visa Agent Scam Foreigners Stuck In Detention Centre