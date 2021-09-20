Singapore to Accept Tourists and Transits from Indonesia

Singapore will accept tourists from Indonesia starting 22nd September 2021 at 11:59 pm local time, in line with the easing of a number of travel conditions in the country.

According to the Singapore Health Ministry’s website, tourists who have a travel history including Indonesia within the last 21 days will be allowed to transit in Singapore.

In addition, tourists from Indonesia who enter Singapore are required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the country. Further, travellers who have been in Indonesia within 21 days prior to arriving in Singapore will enter Category IV.

According to safetravel.ica.gov.sg, starting 22nd September 2021, tourists who fall into Category IV must comply with a number of conditions, as follows:

Undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival at an internationally accredited medical facility or laboratory or clinic.

Bring a document of PCR test results in English, or have an English translation. The document must contain the results as well as the date of the test, the name of the traveller, and the date of birth or passport number used to travel to Singapore.

Undergo PCR test upon arrival in Singapore.

Undergo quarantine under a stay at home notice, or SHN, for 14 days at a designated place (SHN-Dedicated Facilities or SDF).

at a designated place (SHN-Dedicated Facilities or SDF). Undergo a PCR test at the end of the quarantine period.

Undergo a rapid antigen test on the third, seventh, and 11th days after their arrival in Singapore.

Based on reports published on 10th July 2021, the Singapore government previously tightened arrivals from Indonesia due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. The regulation prohibited all tourists who had a history of travel to Indonesia in the last 21 days from transiting in Singapore.