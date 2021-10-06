Requirements for International Arrivals to Bali from 14 October

In light of Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport reopening international travels starting 14th October. Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Task Force Wiku Adisasmito has laid out the travel requirements that international travellers must comply with.

The countries gaining entry access to Bali are:

South Korea

China

Japan

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

New Zealand

“If they don’t meet the requirements, they will be asked to return to their country of origin,” said Wiku.

The instruction from the Home Affairs Minister number 47 of 2021 clearly explains that Bali will be opened to international flights.

“Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport will open on 14th October as long as it fulfils the provisions and requirements regarding quarantine, testing, and the readiness of the task force,” the regulation said.

In particular, one of the rules that must be met by travellers is that each passenger must have proof of a hotel booking for a minimum of eight days of quarantine at their own expense.

Furthermore, the general rules for passengers on international routes are:

They must have been vaccinated with two doses or a valid full vaccination.

Indonesian citizens who have not already received the vaccine abroad will be vaccinated at their quarantine place upon arrival in Indonesia.

Travellers from abroad must also be free from COVID-19 as evidenced by the results of a PCR test and undergo a quarantine period of eight days.

Three PCR tests must be carried out: 24 hours before the traveller departs for Indonesia, shortly after arriving in Indonesia, and the day before the quarantine period ends.

If at the end of the quarantine, a negative result is obtained, the traveller will be allowed to continue their journey. Meanwhile, if it is positive, Indonesian citizens will be treated at the hospital at a cost borne by the government whereas foreigners who are positive will independently pay hospital costs.

Previously, international flights were only allowed through two airports, namely Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang and Sam Ratulangi Airport, Manado.