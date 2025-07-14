Prabowo Opens Door for Foreign Hospitals and Universities to Operate in Indonesia

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, confirms that foreign hospitals and universities will now be allowed to establish branches in Indonesia, following the successful conclusion of CEPA negotiations with the European Union.

Negotiations between Indonesia and the European Union (EU) on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which have been ongoing for around a decade, have now been concluded. This milestone was warmly welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa — two senior EU leaders whom Subianto met in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, the 13th of July.

At a joint press conference, Subianto officially announced the successful conclusion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA negotiations alongside von der Leyen at the European Commission headquarters. In a separate meeting with Costa on the same day, Subianto revealed that foreign hospitals and clinics would now be permitted to open branches and operate within Indonesia. Following the formal signing of the CEPA agreement, European hospitals would also have the opportunity to establish a presence in Indonesia.

“In the past two years, we have opened up many sectors to foreign participation, and now we are opening up the healthcare sector. Any foreign hospital or healthcare institution is welcome to open a branch or affiliated institution in Indonesia. We have allowed foreign hospitals to operate in Indonesia,” Subianto stated.

Subianto believes that a CEPA between Indonesia and the European Union would deliver mutual benefits for both parties. He highlighted Europe’s strengths in technological and scientific advancement, governance, finance, and economic development, while noting Indonesia’s rich reserves of minerals and rare natural resources.

“We want to see greater European participation in our economy, and we are ready to become part of the European Union’s economic landscape. I believe this will be a mutually beneficial relationship,” the President affirmed.

Additionally, Subianto announced that foreign universities would now be allowed to open branches and operate within Indonesia as well. On top of that, he reiterated his wish to send more Indonesian students to study in Europe.

“At present, we send 3,394 students to Europe each year, and so far, we have funded 11,784 students to pursue their studies there. This figure does not include those who choose to fund their education independently. These government-sponsored students represent our commitment to education, and we want to see even more young Indonesians continue their academic journeys in Europe,” he added.