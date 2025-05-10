Saturday, 10 May 2025

Study trip in the frame of the co-funded by the European Union campaign “Peach Flavors Asia”

by Indonesia Expat
The co-funded by the European Union campaign “Peach Flavors Asia” aims to promote the high-quality European canned peaches from Greece that are being produced under strict food safety standards.

The main goal of the campaign is to introduce as many consumers as possible to these exceptional products, increase awareness and give people the chance to enjoy the outstanding taste of European nature.

DELCOF SA had the honor of hosting Indonesian professionals this November as part of the PEACH FLAVORS ASIA campaign and activity «Study trips to Europe».

Specifically, Global Sourcing & Purchasing Managers and Head of Demand Supply Planning, representatives from importing and distributing companies from Indonesia visited the fruit processing units in Yiannitsa.

During their visit they were guided through the entire canned peaches production process, from the farm to the can, and were impressed by the state-of-the-art Greek canning industry.

