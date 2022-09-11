Hacker Claims Hacking President Jokowi’s Documents

A hacker known as Bjorka has again caused a stir by allegedly leaking a number of correspondence documents that claimed to belong to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The documents were hacked by Bjorka’s account on the BreachForums page on Friday 9th September 2022.

After causing a public uproar for leaking 105 million data points of the General Elections Commission Of Indonesia, which were traded in online forums, Bjorka claimed that he has now managed to leak the secret documents of the President.

In the breached site, Bjorka includes the logo of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. He refers to leaking secret documents of the President in the form of letters between 2019-2021.

The data allegedly belonging to the President consists of the title of the letter, the number of the letter, the sender, the sender’s ID, the date of the letter, and so on.

In his upload, the hacker explained that he had uploaded a total of 679,180 documents totalling 40MB in the form of compressed data.

“As many as 679,000 letters and documents to the President of Indonesia were leaked to the deep web by the bad actor ‘Bjorka’,” wrote the Twitter account @darktracer_int, as quoted on Saturday 10th September 2022.

In addition, Bjorka also leaked documents sent to the President, including a collection of letters sent by the State Intelligence Agency which were labelled as secret.

The head of the Presidential Secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, responded to this news by confirming that none of the contents of the letter were hacked.

“There is no data on the contents of any letters that have been hacked. However, these attempts to hack have violated the law,” Hartono said when confirmed on Saturday.

“I think law enforcement will take legal action. Later there will be an official statement from the relevant officials,” he concluded.