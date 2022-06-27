Nusa Dua Passenger Motor Ship Engine Failed  

The Nusa Dua passenger motor ship working Ketapang Port route to Gilimanuk experienced an engine failure and ran aground in the waters of Gilimanuk, Jembrana, Bali, on Sunday 26th June 2022, at 4:10 am local Bali time.

According to information received by the Denpasar Search and Rescue Office, the Nusa Dua motor ship was carried by the current until it ran aground at the coordinates of 8° 9’27.72″S – 114°26’1.08″T, which is approximately 0.5 nautical miles northwest of Gilimanuk Harbour.

“The Nusa Dua passenger motor ship had a total manifest of 160 people, including 13 crew members and the rest are passengers,” said Head of The National Search and Rescue Agency of Bali, Gede Darmada, in a written statement.

The ship was also carrying six motorbikes, 21 four-wheeled vehicles including minibuses and sedans, 12 pickup trucks, one bus, and two trucks.

Not long after receiving the report, the National Search and Rescue Agency of Bali mobilised eight personnel from the Jembrana Search and Rescue Post. At the same time, the National Search and Rescue Agency and The Mobile Brigade Corps’s Rigid Inflatable Boat, along with two Polair Pos Gilimanuk speed boat evacuated the passengers.

“The towing did not work, so to avoid the worst, the joint the national Search and Rescue Agency team immediately evacuated all passengers,” said Darmada

The evacuation process went smoothly and all passengers were evacuated safely and then transported to Gilimanuk Harbor using the River, Lake and Crossing Transportation Gilimanuk vehicle.