National Police Chief Launches Digital Event Licensing Service

The introduction of digital services aims to simplify the event licensing process.

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo stated that the launch of the digital event licensing service is a demonstration of Polri’s support for the creative industry. Sigit noted that this initiative aligns with President Joko Widodo’s policy.

“This policy, set by the President, mandates that we must facilitate the development of the creative industry by providing more efficient services through digitalisation,” said Sigit after the grand launch of the event organiser licensing services at The Tribrata, South Jakarta, on Monday, 24th of June 2024.

Sigit mentioned that the digital event licensing service would ease the process for creative industry players to obtain event permits, eliminating the need for organisers to visit offices repeatedly to secure permits.

“With this digital service, event organisers no longer need to apply for permits multiple times. The convoluted process to obtain permits is now a thing of the past,” he remarked.

Sigit further explained that the time required for issuing permits under the digitalisation programme would be significantly reduced compared to the previous 14-day period, which involved approvals from various ministries and institutions.

He also expressed hope that the creative industry would quickly adapt to applying for event permits online rather than offline.

Digitalising licensing is not merely about moving manual processes online but also about simplifying bureaucratic licensing procedures.

Upon completing the payment process in accordance with Indonesian Minister of Finance Regulation number 104 of 2023, permits can be immediately issued and downloaded from anywhere.

Currently, digital event licensing service has been implemented in seven venues in DKI Jakarta and Banten, including GBK Expo Kemayoran, JCC Convention Hall, Beach City International Ancol, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, ICE BSD, and Community Park PIK 2.