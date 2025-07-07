Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts Again, Volcanic Ash Reaches 18 Kilometres in the Sky

Communities living around Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki are urged to remain alert as the volcano erupts again.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, erupted once again on Monday, the 7th of July, at 11.05 AM local time, sending an ash column rising approximately 18,000 metres, or 18 kilometres, above its summit — approximately reaching an altitude of 19,584 metres above sea level.

The eruption was accompanied by a rumbling sound that could be heard as far as Sikka Regency and the surrounding areas. As a result, ashfall affected Boru Village in Wulanggitang District, East Flores, along with several neighbouring villages.

“Boru Village, Dulipali, Klatanlo, Padang Pasir, Nobo, Nurabelen, Klatanlo, Hokeng Jaya, and Nawakote have all experienced ash and sand rain up until now,” said Paul Kabelen, a resident of Hokeng Jaya Village, to the press on Monday.

According to a report from the Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano Observation Post, the ash column appeared grey to black in colour with a dense intensity, drifting towards the north, northeast, and northwest.

The eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 47.3 mm and a duration of approximately six minutes and 26 seconds.

“The eruption was accompanied by a loud booming sound and hot clouds extending five kilometres to the north and northeast,” reported one of the monitoring officers.

Later, at 1.05 PM local time, the sound of another eruption from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki was heard.

As of now, the volcano remains at Level IV (Alert) status. Local residents and tourists have been prohibited from engaging in any activities within a six-kilometre radius, and within a sector extending seven kilometres to the southwest–northeast from the crater.

“The public is advised to stay calm, adhere to official instructions from the local authorities, and avoid believing rumours from unreliable sources,” added the monitoring officer as well.