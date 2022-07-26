Monkeypox – Government Increasing Security at International Entrances 

Commission IX of the Indonesian House of Representatives has asked the government to pay serious attention to monkeypox.

The request follows the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Deputy Chairman of Commission IX Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena said that his team would coordinate with his partners, namely the Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Administration to deal with monkeypox.

“We will encourage the government to really prepare well, first related to providing information and explanations that are clear and simple,” said Lena on Monday 25th July 2022.

With this massive socialisation and education exercise, it is hoped that the public will know more about how to understand monkeypox.

“Including also by knowing how to prevent and treat at an early stage when they find someone around them is indicated or suspected of having monkeypox,” he added.

He also asked the government to prepare preventive and supervisory steps at the entrances to Indonesia. He said that both Indonesian citizens and foreigners need to be monitored at sea ports, land, and through air crossings.

“Through this surveillance, everything is prepared so that our personnel at the international entrances have started preparing how to carry out the surveillance process for Indonesian citizens and foreigners who come from abroad so that they can be detected properly, including preparing various tools that needed in order to detect this monkeypox disease,” he explained.

PHEIC is an emergency condition declared by WHO related to an extraordinary event that the international community needs to watch out for because it threatens health. This condition is one step towards the event being declared a pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was asked to look at several elements leading up to the monkeypox outbreak finally being designated as a PHEIC that several countries had to watch out for.

“I was asked to consider five elements in deciding whether an outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC),” wrote the WHO on Twitter, Saturday 23rd July.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin within three weeks of being exposed to the virus. Not all people will experience all the symptoms, but commons ones include:

A rash

With or without flu-like symptoms

These can include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or fatigue

The rash will usually appear around four days after these symptoms

