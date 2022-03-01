March 2022 Shell and Pertamina Fuel Prices 

Shell Indonesia has once again adjusted the price of non-subsidised fuel oil in March 2022 due to the increase in world crude oil prices.

The increase will be approximately Rp1,000 per litre from the previous price.

Meanwhile, PT Pertamina (Persero) is still referring to the price increase that was set on 12th February 2022.

In early February 2022, Shell Indonesia adjusted the fuel price first, which was effective as of 1st February. Then, Pertamina followed by adjusting the price of non-subsidized fuel on 12th February.

The following is a list of fuel prices, quoted from the Pertamina and Shell Indonesia pages:

Shell

Shell Super (RON 92), Rp12,990 per litre

Shell V-Power (RON 95), Rp4,500 per litre – up from the previous Rp13,550 per litre

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51), Rp13,750 per litre- up from the previous Rp13,270 per litre, available in Jakarta, Banten, and West Java

Shell Diesel Extra Rp13,150 per litre – available in East Java and North Sumatra

Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98), Rp14,990 per litre – up from the previous Rp13,750 per litre

Pertamina