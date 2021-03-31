Local Flavours Bring Safety and Good Taste with Indonesian Inspired Condoms

Fiesta Indonesia has launched three types of new condom, packed with local flavours. These unusual flavours include fried noodles, spicy cimol, and milk coffee.

The modern coffee flavoured condom was the first to be published on Fiesta Condom’s Instagram account, @fiestacondoms. The next post contained the fried noodle flavoured condom, which is packaged with picture of a bowl of fried noodles, complete with a sunny side up egg and vegetables.

The last post is a spicy cimol flavour and is inspired by seblak jeletot, a contemporary Indonesian snack with a super spicy taste.

These new, locally flavoured condoms have succeeded in making netizens excited and has started trending with a discussion across social media. It’s led to many young people on social media expressing their interest in trying this sexual safety product.

The three products were originally to be sold online via e-commerce Tokopedia and Shopee. However, there is no official news about pricing yet.

Each of the three flavours are food and drink that are very familiar to Indonesians. Netizens have even began submitting requests for new releases inspired by other traditional foods such as rendang, martabak, and chicken satay.

Fiesta itself has been known as a producer of condoms with a variety of unique flavours. A durian-flavoured prophylactic was one of the most eccentric varieties that have been launched.

This latest release means that Fiesta Indonesia has 20 different variations available for purchase. Nine of them, including these three, are flavoured condoms.