KM Barcelona Ship Catches Fire in North Sulawesi Waters, Hundreds of Passengers Evacuated

The Motor Ship (Kapal Motor or KM) Gregorius Barcelona 5, carrying around 280 passengers, caught fire in the waters off Talise Island, North Minahasa, North Sulawesi, on Sunday, 20th of July.

Several videos circulating widely on social media show thick black smoke billowing from the ship, while passengers appear to be jumping into the sea using life jackets to save themselves.

The evacuation process was immediately carried out in collaboration with relevant agencies. The National Search and Rescue Agency of Manado confirmed that all passengers and crew members were evacuated from the scene.

Most of the victims were evacuated to Gangga Island and later transported to Munte, West Likupang. Medical teams and ambulances were deployed at Munte Port to provide emergency care to the victims.

Jenly Kadimateng, an employee at the West Likupang District Office in North Minahasa Regency and a resident of Gangga Island, said that while on the shore, he saw black smoke billowing from a ship in the ocean. He and several residents with boats then set off to evacuate the passengers.

“Approximately 200 passengers were evacuated to Gangga 1 Village, West Likupang District. Current information indicates two fatalities in Gangga 1 Village and one woman in Gangga 2 Village,” Kadimateng told the press on Sunday evening.

Several live broadcasts on Facebook by surviving passengers showed the top of the KM Barcelona V on fire, emitting flames and thick black smoke. A number of passengers then exited the ship and donned life jackets. As the flames and smoke grew, several passengers were seen jumping from the ship into the sea.

The videos show passengers crying and screaming.

“Help, KM Barcelona V is on fire. There are still many people on board,” said Abdul Rahman Agu, a Facebook user who did the live broadcast of the fire.