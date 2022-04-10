Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train Trial in November 2022

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has said that the trial of the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train (KCJB) will be carried out in November 2022.

“In November 2022, during the G20 event, KCJB will experiment with starting a trial operation, so that it raises the spirits.

“Please note, this fast train has two functions, one as a means of transportation, the second is as a means of regional growth. There will be a station where development will grow, so that people can live in Walini, in Tegalluar. Well, that option is possible,” said Kamil.

PT Kereta Api Indonesia China (KCIC) said that the entire series of Electric Multiple Units (EMU) for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Rail project, comprising 11 units, was completed at CRRC Sifang, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China in early April 2022.

President Director of the Jakarta Bandung Fast Train (KCJB) Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi explained on Friday 8th April, “In the midst of preparations for the KCJB trial in November, we can convey that all EMU and 1 Comprehensive Inspection Train (CIT) for KCJB have finished production and are now entering the static commissioning and dynamic test stage.”

The EMU and CIT series are targeted to arrive in Indonesia in the second quarter of 2022. EMU is a series of high-speed trains with advanced specifications and is able to monitor hazards such as earthquakes, floods, and foreign object attacks, and is fire resistant.

“Like the construction design, the EMU and CIT KCJB series are also designed according to the geological conditions on the island of Java. It includes advanced technology in the form of disaster monitoring so that this train is not only able to move quickly but also has a very high level of safety and comfort,” explained Riyadi

With an operational speed of 350 km/hour, the KCJB EMU series also has the ability to minimise vibration and noise.

The security system installed in the KCJB EMU series will be supported by various security instruments such as the Dispatching Monitoring Centre, threat detection sensors along the KCJB route, and the Disaster Monitoring Terminal in Tegalluar as the centre for disaster data management. Furthermore, there are also direct observation instruments in the field with CCTV connected to the KCJB command centre to send visual information.

“KCJB’s security system is not only installed in the EMU circuit. Starting from Tegalluar, and along the KCJB route, we have prepared various high-level security systems so that KCJB can run well and optimally,” said Riyadi.

Even though modern technology is embedded, the KCJB’s EMU also has local touches. This can be seen in its shape which is inspired by the Komodo dragon as a famous Indonesian animal and an interior of Megamendung batik motifs so that the modern-traditional blend in the interior is apparent.

Passengers can choose from several classes including VIP class, first-class, and second class along with facilities such as a dining car, disabled access, charging ports, and luggage storage.