Garuda Indonesia Launches New Halim Perdanakusuma–Bali Route

New daily service from Jakarta’s city-centre airport to Bali is poised to boost domestic connectivity for business and premium travellers.

Garuda Indonesia has officially launched a new flight route connecting Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta with Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali. This route commenced operations on Friday, the 1st of August, with daily services operated by a 162-seat Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

Flight GA-462 departs from Jakarta at 5.25 PM Western Indonesian Time (WIB) and is scheduled to arrive in Bali at 8.30 PM Central Indonesian Time (WITA). Meanwhile, flight GA-463 from Denpasar departs at 8.40 PM WITA, arriving back in Jakarta at 9.35 PM WIB.

“The opening of this route is a strategic step for Garuda Indonesia to optimise its domestic flight network amidst the recovery trend of the national tourism industry, especially for business and premium travellers who require more efficient travel time from the city centre,” said Garuda Indonesia’s Commercial Director, Reza Aulia Hakim, to the press on Monday, the 4th of August.

Furthermore, Hakim stated that the connectivity between Jakarta and Bali through these two major flight hubs adds to Garuda Indonesia’s optimism in strengthening its role as a link between national business centres and international tourism centres, while simultaneously expanding its contribution to national economic growth and the tourism sector. He also added that the strategic location of Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport serves as a distinct advantage in providing closer accessibility to popular destinations like Bali.

At present, Garuda Indonesia operates 77 return flights between Jakarta and Bali each week, departing from both Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, Jakarta, and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang.