Indonesia Welcomes Multi-Entry Schengen Visa Facility from the European Union

Indonesian citizens who have a history of visits to the European Union will find it easier to obtain a visa valid for several visits within one period.

The Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency of the Indonesian House of Representatives (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat or DPR RI), Mardani Ali Sera, has expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s latest policy, which provides multi-entry Schengen visa facilities for Indonesian citizens visiting European Union (EU) countries for the second time.

Sera described the policy as a strategic step in building a collaborative civilisation in the global era.

“This is a strategic step in building a collaborative civilisation. We are talking about a more open future, where Indonesians can forge broader cooperation in the fields of economics, technology, education, and culture,” he said in a statement on Monday, the 14th of July.

The policy was announced directly by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, the 13th of July. In her official statement, von der Leyen stated that the European Union has adopted a visa cascade system for Indonesian passport holders applying for a second Schengen visa, enabling them to obtain a multi-entry visa.

“I am pleased to announce that the European Commission has adopted a decision on the visa cascade. From now on, Indonesian nationals visiting the EU for the second time will be eligible for a multi-entry Schengen visa,” said von der Leyen.

Furthermore, she emphasised that this policy is not merely about easing travel, but about deepening long-term ties between the people of Indonesia and the EU, particularly in education, investment, and social exchange.

“This will make it easier not only to visit, but also to invest, study, and forge deeper connections,” von der Leyen added.

Subianto welcomed the deepening of EU-Indonesia ties, including enhanced people mobility. He underlined the importance of long-term relationships built on trust and shared values.

“Let me reiterate that in Southeast Asia—particularly in Indonesia—we see Europe as playing a vital role in maintaining global stability. In our view, Europe remains a leader in many aspects of modern life, and we continue to regard Europe as an essential partner,” he remarked.