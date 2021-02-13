Immigration Clarifies Visa and Stay Permit Policies

The Director-General of Immigration, Jhoni Ginting, has issued a circular letter concerning visa and stay permit policies as of 11th February 2021.

IMI-1555.GR.01.01 Year 2020 relates to the circular letter of COVID-19 Handling Task Force No. 8 year 2021, which contains provisions for the arrival of foreigners into Indonesia and are guided by Minister of Law and Human Rights regulation no. 26 year 2020 concerning Visas and Stay Permits in the New Normal Adaptation Period.

Within the letter, Jhoni gives the administrative requirements and exemptions for foreigners who are allowed to enter the country. Here are the details:

– Administrative requirements for e-Visa applications:

1) Does not require RT-PCR results

2) Foreigners are required to attach a statement letter that they are willing to pay for treatment independently if they are exposed to COVID-19 while in Indonesia

– Exceptions from the restrictions on foreigners who can enter Indonesian territory:

1) Holders of valid KITAS and KITAP

2) Foreigners who already have eVisa

3) Medical assistance and support, food, and humanitarian reasons

4) The crew of a ship, and

5) Foreigners who will work on vital strategic projects, national vital objects, national strategic projects, the provisions of number three, number four, and number five can be given based on recommendations from the relevant technical ministries/agencies

Immigration also stated that onshore visa applications are required for those who have extended their Visit Stay Permit four times and do not exceed 180 days, and holders of Limited Stay Permits who cannot extend their Residence Permits in accordance with regulations.

Onshore visa applications should be done before the stay permit ends. Meanwhile, the validity period of the new stay permit for an onshore visa is calculated based on the onshore visa’s approval date, not the previous stay permit’s expiration date.

Source: Directorate General of Immigration