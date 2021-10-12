How to Enter Bali from Overseas after 14th October

The government will prohibit foreign travellers from countries that have a COVID-19 positivity rate above five percent from entering Bali.

This rule will be applied when international arrivals reopen to Bali on 14th October 2021.

“They can come from countries with level 1 and 2 confirmation cases with a positivity rate of less than five percent,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut continued to say that foreign travellers are required to carry out a PCR test in their country of origin no later than three days before departure. They are also required to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

Travellers who enter Bali are also required to have health insurance with a minimum value of US$100,000, show proof of payment for accommodation while in Indonesia, and also fill out an e-HAC on the PeduliLindungi app.

Furthermore, upon arrival, they have to undergo another PCR test, where they are allowed to wait at the hotel at their own expense while waiting for the test results. If the test is positive, they are obliged to quarantine.

“Quarantine will be in a special quarantine hotel for five days, then do PCR on the night of the fourth day. If the results are negative then on the fifth day, they can get out of quarantine,” he said.

The government stated that international flights will be opened for foreign tourists from 18 countries starting on 14th October.

Access has been expanded from the previous announcement of only five countries, namely South Korea, China, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and New Zealand.

“Regarding the countries that can enter Indonesia, there are 18 countries, which will be announced in an integrated manner and in a circular letter from the Home Affairs Minister,” added Luhut.