Home Affairs Minister Issues Instructions for PPKM Level 2-4

The Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has issued three regulations regarding the extension of the PPKM levels 2, 3, and 4 in Java and Bali and outside these islands for the period until 16th August 2021.

PPKM level 2-4 regulations in Java and Bali are contained in the instruction of the Home Affairs Minister number 30 of 2021, signed by Tito Karnavian on 9th August 2021.

This marks the third extension of PPKM level 4 specifically for Java and Bali based on the government’s assessment that COVID-19 in Indonesia had not experienced a significant decrease in cases.

The following are the complete rules for PPKM level 4, in place for 71 districts and cities in Java and Bali:

The implementation of teaching and learning activities in education settings will be carried out through remote learning. Activities in the non-essential sector will operate under 100 percent work from home (WFH). Activities in essential and critical sectors have exceptions of WFO 100 percent, WFH 50 percent and WFH 25 percent, according to the provisions. Supermarkets, local markets, and grocery stores selling daily necessities are limited to operating hours until 8pm local time, with a capacity of 50 percent of visitors. Markets that sell non-daily necessities can operate with a maximum capacity of 50 percent, and operating hours are until 8pm local time. Street vendors, grocery stores, voucher agents or outlets, barbershops or salons, laundry, hawkers, small workshops, vehicle washes, and others are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 8pm local time and regulations can be laid out by the regional government. Food stalls or warteg, street vendors, hawker stalls, and the like are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 8pm local time with a maximum of three visitors eating in place and a maximum meal time of 20 minutes. Restaurants and cafes located in closed buildings or stores, both in separate locations and in shopping centres, can only accept delivery or take away, with no dine-in. Restaurants and cafes with service areas in open spaces are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 8pm local time with a maximum capacity of 25 percent, one table for a maximum of two people, and a maximum meal time of 20 minutes. Activities at shopping centres or trade centres are temporarily closed. There are exceptions for DKI Jakarta, Bandung City, Semarang City and Surabaya City. Activities at shopping centres or trade centres are allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity from 10am-8pm with health protocols. Residents under 12 years old and above 70 years old are prohibited from entering. Places of worship can operate a maximum of 25 percent capacity or 20 people. Wedding receptions are temporarily prohibited. Public transportation and online and conventional taxis have a maximum capacity of 50 percent. Art, culture, sports, and social activities are temporarily closed. Domestic travellers who use private cars, motorbikes and long-distance public transportation such as airplanes, buses, ships and trains must show a vaccine card as well as show 48-hour PCR test results for airplanes and 24-hour antigen test results for private cars, motorbikes, buses, trains, and ships. Furthermore, travellers using planes between cities or districts within Java-Bali can show a 24-hour negative result of the Antigen test provided that the second dose of vaccination has been obtained, and a 48-hour negative result of the PCR test if a traveller had just received their first dose of vaccine.

In summary, the difference between PPKM level 4 rules for 9-16th August compared to 3-9th August lies in points 11 and 12. Previously, malls in Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, and Surabaya were not allowed to open and places of worship were not allowed to hold religious activities.

The PPKM level 3 rules apply to several districts and cities in Java and Bali and are not much different from the level 4 regulations. Some of the differences include:

Food stalls or warteg, street vendors, hawker stalls, and the like are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 8pm local time, with a maximum of 25 percent of visitors eating at the place of capacity, and a maximum meal time of 30 minutes. Activities at shopping centres or trade centres are opened with a maximum capacity of 25 percent until 8pm local time. Public transportation and online and conventional taxis have a maximum capacity of 70 percent. Wedding receptions can be held with a maximum of 20 invited guests with no eating allowed.

The government also established one area covered by PPKM level 2 across Java and Bali, namely Tasikmalaya Regency in West Java. In the implementation of the rules, there is a relaxation of activities compared to levels 4 and 3, as follows: