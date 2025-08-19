Bali Governor Koster Firmly Rejects Casino Development in Bali

The Bali government emphasises that casinos and all forms of gambling are strictly prohibited, stressing that Balinese tourism must remain rooted in culture and nature.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster reiterated his opposition to the establishment of gambling and casino businesses on the Island of the Gods. He emphasised that Balinese tourism is based on culture. Furthermore, according to him, so far, no other place in the world could rival Bali’s culture-based tourism.

“Bali’s culture is unique in the world, so it’s unrivalled. We will continue to seize opportunities related to culture-based tourism,” Koster said on Friday, the 15th of August.

This statement emerged amidst a growing issue that has persisted since 2024, when the Chairman of the Association of Young Indonesian Entrepreneurs (Himpunan Pengusaha Muda Indonesia or HIPMI) Bali, Agung Bagus Pratiksa Linggih, proposed the construction of an international-standard casino to attract more international tourists.

Since then, this proposal has been strongly rejected by the local government as well as the Balinese indigenous community. This rejection is also in line with national regulations that strictly prohibit casinos throughout Indonesia, including Bali.

“Don’t even think about building a casino in Bali. That would mean we’re competing with other countries in casinos. [At one point,] I was [even] lured, ‘Sir, if there’s a casino in Bali, you could immediately get Rp100 trillion,’” Koster said.

The governor believes that building a casino would erode Balinese culture, which has long been a hallmark of Balinese tourism, and threaten Bali’s future.