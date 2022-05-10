Government Plans List of Dos and Don’ts for Tourists

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said his team will strengthen information about the dos and don’ts of tourists when visiting destinations and creative economy centres in the country.

The update has been sparked by a number of foreign tourists who have displayed behaviours that are not in accordance with the norm, as has happened in Bali recently.

“This information must be conveyed in the midst of our efforts to restore the tourism sector and the creative economy. That in the midst of these efforts there is wisdom as well as respect for local customs. This must be continuously conveyed and disseminated,” said Uno in a weekly press briefing on Monday 9th May 2022.

Furthermore, he said, the dissemination of information through various media channels owned by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry will take place. This will include socialisation by maximising algorithms on social media so that the information conveyed can be right on target.

The form of information and communication conveyed will be made in various languages. In the case of foreign tourists from certain countries who, for example, cannot speak English, they will still be able to understand expectations.

Uno also invited all relevant parties to participate in disseminating information, including destination managers and tour guides.

“Hopefully, we can continue to educate tourists that there are norms that must be maintained. We must do this education with full guidance, so as not to damage our reputation in hospitality and of course, our economic recovery,” he stated.

Secretary of the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, explained that there is a tourism code of ethics that must be a reference for everyone; managers or destination owners and tourists.

According to him, putting together the information about this code of ethics is a shared task by the government as well as stakeholders in the tourism sector and the creative economy.

“There are dos and don’ts that must be obeyed by tourists in a place, but it’s also the duty of the host country to convey what is allowed and what is not. Maybe this is a bit lacking in the destination, the manager and the guide. In this case, all stakeholders should be involved,” Adnyani.

By providing education and socialisation to foreign and domestic tourists who come, there can be more understanding and visitors will be able to obey the rules.