Golden Monkey Chinese Restaurant To Open At Tamora Gallery, Canggu

Bali’s favourite Chinese restaurant Golden Monkey is set to add a touch of authentic Chinese flavour to Canggu with the October opening of its newest location at Tamora Gallery, Bali’s first family orientated lifestyle shopping village, in Berawa.

Just minutes from Berawa beach, the newest addition to Tamora Gallery’s outstanding restaurant choices will be offering all the favourite Cantonese fare and its renowned dim sum lunches.

To celebrate the opening at Tamora Gallery, Golden Monkey is offering 20 percent off on food until the 31st of October. Menu highlights include crispy pork belly, Peking duck, soft-shell crab and dim sum. On Saturdays and Sundays, you can enjoy the exquisite all-you-can-eat dim sum brunch for only IDR 195,000++ per adult and IDR 97,500++ per child. The restaurant constantly hones and improves its impressive menu to accommodate a wide range of palates, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, making it the perfect place for both large and small groups of family and friends.

Tamora Gallery is located in Berawa, Canggu, just 500 meters from Finns Beach Club. Situated at the confluence of five prominent International schools, it is the perfect family-friendly destination. It comprises over 32 unique businesses, from beauty to wellness to retail and restaurants. It also features a unique kids playground, a skate bowl and a second level community room available for rent by the hour offering a wide range of activities and events.

For more information about Golden Monkey’s Canggu opening, contact the restaurant at +62 361 908 1842, email [email protected] or visit them at www.goldenmonkeycanggu.com.

About Golden Monkey Chinese Restaurant

Golden Monkey offers its authentic Chinese food at two family-friendly locations, on Jalan Dewi Sita in central Ubud and at Tamora Gallery in Berawa, Canggu. The restaurants serve Cantonese and Szechuan dishes, including all of the classic favourites such as dim sum, BBQ and traditional noodle soups and is renowned for specialty dishes such as whole fish, its Szechuan clay pot dishes and traditional Peking duck. Both Golden Monkey locations offer an elegant yet casual atmosphere that is perfect for couples, families and friends celebrating occasions – or anyone craving the island’s best Chinese food.

About Tamora Gallery

Tamora Gallery is the first family orientated lifestyle shopping village in Berawa, Canggu where education meets recreation. Canggu is the “hot” destination in Bali and Tamora Gallery is on the busiest street 500 meters from Finns Club with 6-10,000 people passing by per day. It is also located in the epicentre of five prominent International schools. Tamora Gallery is not only proving very popular within the Canggu community but with local and international tourists alike. It comprises over 32 unique businesses and features one of the most cutting-edge kids’ playgrounds in the area in addition to a skate bowl. Known for hosting various family-oriented activities and events, Tamora Gallery has their annual Kids Sunday which includes arts & crafts, competitions and face painting for the little ones, and Berawa Food & Wine Festival, a one-day community event that was visited by 4000+ guests in 2019. This makes Tamora Gallery one of the most recommended destinations, as it provides a natural space where Berawa residents, tourists, shoppers and passers-by can have a premium shopping and F&B experience.